SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — The Village of South Bloomfield has passed a piece of legislation that states the village is not in favor of any light industrial or warehousing projects being constructed south of Duvall Road, nor a proposed project taking place near Ashville.
In a resolution signed by Mayor Matthew Pettibone and five of the seven council members dated March 7, the village outlines several points before concluding that South Bloomfield’s elected and appointed leaders are not “in favor for any light industrial or warehousing south of Duvall Road, instead wishing to develop this land as residential, park and recreation areas, or development that would enhance and attract future growth to both the Villages of Ashville and South Bloomfield.”
The proposed project, being built by DHL, would include 4 to 6 million square feet on approximately 400 acres built between state Route 316 and state Route 752 as well as some acrage north of state Route 752 between Ashville and South Bloomfield in several large fields.
It would be over seven buildings and create a connector between state Route 316 and state Route 752 and employ 600 to 1,500 people. The project was announced in late January by the Village of Ashville during a village council meeting.
The letter resolves that the elected officials “implore the residents of Ashville and South Bloomfield to take a stand against such development by making your voices heard, by holding elected and appointed leaders accountable and if necessary, take any and all legal action to prevent this area from becoming a concrete wasteland.”
Among the reasons outlined in the resolution for their opposition, the village lists the impacts of traffic, specifically semi-trucks on roads used by school busses; increased air and noise pollution from these trucks; the salaries associated with the project; and the “type of housing needed to support said salaries,” reviewing potential revenue gains and the reduction of property value.
“It is clear that said elected and appointed leaders in favor of this project are making decisions for the financial gain to the village’s budget, not the overall health, safety and well-being of their current residents,” the resolution states as part of one of seven paragraphs of given reasons.
Pettibone, in an interview with The Herald this week, said that South Bloomfield found out about the project through local news and not from Ashville or the project developers, despite the project being constructed near the village. After learning of the project, he met with Ashville leadership to talk about the project and make some other proposals for the land.
“We went through all of our concerns and how this can negatively impact everyone,” he said.
“We talked about everything tied to the wages and how all the homes going in here in Ashville are starting in the $300,000 rang on up and that the people in those jobs aren’t going to be able to afford them. The comment they then made was they wanted to attract lower and middle income housing to the area.”
Pettibone said as mayor, he felt it was his, and fellow elected officials', duties to protect the citizens of their communities from things like pollution to lowered property values.
“A part of being elected officials is to protect the asset value of the residents and their properties who are living here,” he said. “For them to welcome a project that will effect a lot of people around the project was just baffling.
"We talked to them about taking some of the property mentioned and turning it into a public park that would connect our villages with walking paths and a rec center, but they weren’t interested in that.”
Pettibone said in 2015, South Bloomfield did a survey of the residents on how they’d like to see the village develop and what sort of things they want brought to the area.
“The number one and two things were large grocery stores and large sit-down restaurants,” he said.
“We’ve been working on getting those things — haven’t gotten them yet — but we’re close. The things they said they didn’t want were warehouses, quarries and industrial development. This project goes completely against what the residents said.
We’re separated by a quarter mile; I don’t think it’s a stretch to say the feel of our residents is the same feel as their residents.”
Pettibone wasn’t opposed to the project in another location, including above Duvall Road, as many other plans indicate but recognized that the property in question would be significantly cheaper — $30,000 to $40,000 per acre less — to acquire.
“We talked with DHL and gave them alternatives to build north of Duvall in the Rickenbacker corridor and build north of the villages, but I think they’re getting such a deal that it’s too good to pass up,” Pettibone said.
“We talked with both parties where we thought it could be a win for all parties [to move the project there], but we think DHL and Ashville are blinded by dollar signs and that’s what’s driving this whole thing.”
At the end of the day, South Bloomfield can’t do anything to stop the project, but leadership still wanted to express its feelings.
“I’ve been approached by Ashville residents to help step in and they feel their voices aren’t being heard by their leaders,” he said.
“But we have no legal authority to stop it.”
Franklin Christman, Ashville Village Administrator, said the village has on its website information about the project and that so far, they've only received preliminary plans.
"We had a technical review committee meeting and only reviewed tentative plans, we've not yet received a preliminary design plan for that area," Christman said.
"[The development] is a permitted use of the limited industrial zoning and that's what the property is zoned."
Christman said while no-rezoning would be required, the village does plan to have a "town meeting" to capture feedback from residents.
"Everything about this project is on our website," he said.
"It's important that people know what's going on and that there's nothing we keep secret in the village. Anything indicated otherwise, the facts do not bear that out."
To see the information presented to Ashville visit http://www.ashvilleohio.gov/index.php/village-government/committees/16-village-of-ashville/360-public-hearing-information-page?start=2.