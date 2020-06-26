SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — The Ohio Department of Public Safety announced on Tuesday, June 23 that its first round of coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency supplemental funding has been given to agencies working in the justice system.
On that day, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued the announcement regarding $2 million being awarded to law enforcement agencies, probation and parole offices, local courts, victim service providers, as well as adult, juvenile and community corrections agencies for their fight against COVID-19.
According to the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Service (OCJS), one law enforcement agency in Pickaway County received grant funding from the state. In the Village of South Bloomfield, the South Bloomfield Police Department received $11,232 in total awarded funds.
According to OCJS, money awarded to the police department is set to go toward a project that will provide video conferencing.
According to the state’s department of public safety, a total of 65 criminal justice departments have qualified for grant funding during the first round of emergency supplemental pandemic program.
In a statement, Gov. DeWine said, “This funding will help local authorities adapt to the need for protective gear, social distancing and rigorous cleaning schedules during this era of COVID-19.”
According to the department of public safety, local criminal justice offices will get the grants for assistance in purchasing cleaning equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies, thermometers, along with technology for conducting business via telework or electronic monitoring.
On April 29, Gov. DeWine first announced and highlighted the availability of the grant funding. Money is expected to be administered by the OCJS, which is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
The OCJS will conduct distribution as part of the CARES Act as it supports agencies and other offices in their prevention of spreading the illness, as well as preparations.
The department of public safety clarified that the first round of funding announcements includes only applications submitted to OCJS by May 8. More awards are set to be announced in the near future.
The OCJS is still accepting applications regularly while funding is still present. There is also no cap.