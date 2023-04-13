WILLIAMSPORT — Ground has been broken on a new property that will be the future home of the Southwest Pickaway Fire District and Willamsport and Deercreek Emergency Squad (WADES) later this year.
The project is a 12,000 square foot facility that will house both departments that service much of the southwest portion of Pickaway County. There will be eight bays, a common room, meeting room, office space and more as part of the new build. It will be all steel construction with no wood in the project. The doors will be facing Mill St., also known as state Route 22, for easier access in and out of the station.
Southwest Pickaway Fire District services Williamsport, Deer Creek Township, Wayne Township and parts of Jackson Township, Muhlenberg Township and Monroe Township. WADES covers a similar area with the addition of Perry Township.
The first new dedicated fire building built in that part of the county the land will also feature the only permanent helipad west of the Scioto River in Pickaway County.
“Thanks to a generous donation from the Beau Dunlap Foundation we’ll have the first helipad on this side of the Scioto River in Pickaway County,” Southwest Pickaway Fire Chief Roger Peart said at Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony. “That’ll be located [on the property]. I’m excited about that. It’s a very precarious situation when life-flight has to come to a scene and a perimeter has to be cordoned off and everyone has to work as a team. Sometimes they get in some very sketchy situations and now all they have to do is get her and we’ll meet them.”
Randy Metzger, Deer Creek Township Trustee and member of the Southwest Pickaway Fire District board spoke about the history of the department, including his five-year history as a member 46 years ago.
“Even then part of the talk of our meetings was that we needed a new building,” he said. “That gives you an idea of how long, and even prior to that, there was talk for a new building for the community.”
State Representative Brian Stewart’s legal aid, Jared Ysseldyke, sent Stewart’s regards and read from a proclamation from the Ohio General Assembly.
“Since it’s inception this fine agency has achieved a praiseworthy record of service to local citizens,” Ysseldyke said, reading from the proclamation. “The department’s accomplishments are a justifiable source of pride and an outstanding reflection not only on the organization itself but also on its dedicated leaders, members and the entire community.
The members of the Southwest Pickaway Fire District have gained an esteemed reputation for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of their fellow citizens. This new fire station promises to further support their unwavering commitment to service...This new fire station will enable the staff to follow the tradition of excellence that has long been the department’s hallmark. Thus we commend the Southwest Pickaway Fire District on it’s groundbreaking on the new station and it’s continued success.”
Peart shared that the first mention of the firefighters was 117 years ago in 1906. The department still has a hand crank pumper that was used in one of the earliest major fires in July of 1916.
“We still have that piece of equipment, it was affectionately named Little Waldo and it will be on display in the new building,” he said. “To put into perspective, Waldo is an 1868 hand pumper.”
Peart, who started with the department in 1982, echoed Metzger’s statements.
“This started in my time with many fundraisers to come up with the money that the firefighters themselves purchased the property that you’re standing on,” he said. “I’d like to thank the volunteers, past and present, for making this part of the project happen.”
Peart said the new structure is part of the future of emergency services in the area.
“We envision this facility to be hub for emergency services in this part of our county,” he said. “Who knows what the next 100 years is going to bring but we know there will be change and hopefully we’re building a building that will handle the changes over those next 100 years.”
Following the groundbreaking ceremony both Peart and WADES Chief Gary Wright gave their thoughts on the new building and shared what it means for the citizens of the areas their respective entities serve.
Peart said having the doors facing U.S. 22/Mill Street provided great access.
“We want to be out on the road and to a scene as fast as we can,” he said. “[Southwest Pickaway] covers 96 square miles and the less time we get there the better it is. Some of our areas are quite a drive to get to some of these scenes.”
Wright echoed Peart, saying WADES covers 133 square miles.
“We go from the edge of New Holland to the Scioto River to the Ross County Line and about three miles north of U.S. Route 22,” he said. “When we talk about taking a call if we can be up to speed heading out U.S. 22 instead of going through town especially if we’re going east. Our farthest calls are to the Ross County line along state Route 104. That’s at least a 15 minute drive for either of us to get there. If it’s a life and death situation minutes and seconds count...We’re trying to be as expedient as we possibly can.”
Peart spoke about how the new building will be less of a tight squeeze and allow for room to clean the fire equipment inside and help keep dust, diesel fumes and more from invading the entire space like at their current location at 107 Green Street in Williamsport.
“We’ve always been in a repurposed building that was something else,” he said. “That’s been a hindrance to our development over the years. The building we’re in now has 10 foot by 10 foot doors. The new building will have much bigger doors which means bigger equipment we can buy. We’ve actually had to modify every piece of equipment we’ve ever bought to get it in the building we’ve got now.
The new building will have plenty of room to strip the trucks and we’ll even have an area inside we can wash the trucks and keep them clean in the wintertime. It will be quite the change.”
Peart said one of the biggest training issues is backing the truck into the building.
“It takes a special kind of person to be able to back the truck up into the [current] building,” he said. “Everyone is going to be able to do it in the new building.”
Peart said they’ll have new facilities they’ve never had before such as the decontamination area, the cleanup area, showers for firefighters, new extractors and more.
“Everything is going to be more organized,” he said.
Wright spoke about the dust and diesel fumes at the current building.
“We should be able to control the contaminates and keep it away from our equipment and our office,” he said. “When you start up the truck the diesel smoke is in the building and going all over the office equipment, meeting area and restroom area. This building will be able to contain the contaminates so we can serve the public better.”
Peart said he’s “more than pleased” to help usher in the new building.
“I have essentially put off retirement from the fire service now for almost five years and everyone keeps asking me to stay one more year,” he said. “That year is finally here. We get this building done and I want someone else to take over and help the department become better and move on. I want to be the old guy that sits in the back of the room and drives the tanker every once in a while.”
Wright said they’re hoping to have EMS training at the new facility.
“It’s difficult to have training we have currently,” he said. “We have come to a consensus on a lot of things so both agencies can equally use this building. To have a clean office space, clean training space and having a facility we can bring a boy scout troupe, a church group or whatever else, we’ve been asked to host EMS classes, will be a great assistance to all of us.”
Construction is well underway and Peart said the hope to have the building completed by the fall and to have it occupied and in service by the end of the year.
“I don’t see any reason not to be,” he said of the opening. “The building is going to be delivered next week and we have a few more things to do to get the permit finalized so we can start digging the footers but this thing is ready to rock and roll.”
Both Wright and Peart said now is the time to sign up as a volunteer and help the community.
“One of the hopes we have here in building the new structure is a renewed interest by the community and we’ll be ready to accept applications from anyone who wants to volunteer for the fire department or the squad,” Peart said. “Anyone who feels that need to serve the community come see us.”
“We’ll provide the training, we’ll get you in uniform, we’ll teach you how to do the work,” Wright added. “All you need to do is come to us and meet some very minimal criteria and we’ll make you the next generation.”