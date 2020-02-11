CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has sworn in its newest officer.
Ryan Speakman, 25, was sworn in Monday morning in front of family at the City Administration building to serve as a police officer with Circleville Police Department. Speakman was raised in Kingston, and graduated from Zane Trace. Later he received his police officer certification from Southern State Community College.
“I’ve always been familiar with Circleville, and the area and I love the people here,” Speakman said.
He has been in law enforcement since 2016 when he started in the corrections division of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office before transferring to the road patrol.
“I was a deputy for about three years,” he noted. “I don’t want to stop. I want to serve the people here and make a difference in the community.”
To Speakman, that difference doesn’t come from arresting people or writing tickets but rather from solving problems that people need help with.
“There are people out there that can’t defend themselves and there’s people out there that just need a friend,” Speakman added. “It may be just as simple as a handshake or a hug. It’s not about writing tickets or arresting people. It’s about doing police work and serving the community to build it up and reaching out to the people.”
Speakman said he’s been to the Pumpkin Show as a visitor and never had to work it but he’s looking forward to the challenge that week creates.
“It’s a big event and I know the city loves it,” he stated. “I’m ready to enjoy it with them.”
Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer and Safety Forces Director Tony Chamberlain said Speakman is a great hire for the city and has the experience and demeanor they are looking for in their new hires.
“He is someone we looked at and thought could be trained pretty quickly,” Baer said. “We’re all of the sudden getting really quality candidates and he’s one of those candidates. We’re really, really happy to have him.”
Baer and the department are looking for people who want to be part of the family at the city, as opposed to just looking for a job.
“He talked to us about his dreams and things he wants to do,” Baer commented. “How great is that to bring someone in to be part of our community. We’re specifically looking for those people who want to be a part of something bigger than what they are themselves as opposed to people looking for a job.”
Chamberlain said in spending time with him and meeting his family has shown what kind of officer he believes Speakman will be.
“He’s a super family-oriented guy and those are the people that we want,” Chamberlain stated. “We want the people that can make good solid relationships in the community and we’ve had a lot of great candidates and he’s one of them.”
Speakman is the third hire by the department in 2020, following the passage of the safety forces levy in November.