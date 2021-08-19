CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Elections has certified the Aug. 3 Primary Special Election.
An additional 32 votes were counted, updating in a couple of key races. The Circleville Charter passed 680 to 666 with an additional five "Yes" votes and three "No" votes.
A committee of 15 people will now draft a charter, which will be voted on once that work is complete.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government with more local control.
The final spot is still currently in flow as an automatic recount has been triggered. Casey Chancey received a total of 346 votes to Benjamin Isaac’s 344 votes for the final spot on the committee.
“Because the two candidates were less than half a percent apart in vote totals, state law requires a recount,” John Howley, Pickaway County Board of Elections Deputy Director, said.
“The Pickaway County Board of Elections has established 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, to begin the recount. Once the recount has been completed, the board will certify the recount results."
The charter committee’s membership will also include Bob Bensonhaver, Emory C. Brady, Jeff Carithers, Karen A. Hallinin, Colin Hedges, Andrea J.P. Humphries Amy Isaac, Thomas J. Kopec, Michael Logan, Helen Maddox, Jeannett Rhoads, Richard Rhoads Christine D. Spring and Tom Spring.
In addition to that, the Pickaway County Board of Elections also announced they added a feature to their website that shows who picked up petitions in any given race for an office.
When looking at “current candidates” on their website, anyone who pulled a petition will have their status listed as “pulled,” then anyone who filed will have theirs labeled as “pending” until certification. After certification, any returned petitions will either receive a valid or invalid status if they were certified or not.