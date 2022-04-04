CIRCLEVILLE — ArtsaRound hosted local artist Steve Spicer's gala event celebrating the opening of his month-long art show in the ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle.
Spicer is known for his water-colored block prints, and pen and ink drawings that set the scene. The multiple-edition prints are printed from hand-carved linoleum blocks, many of which are hand water-colored in addition to the pink and ink drawings.
During the show, Spicer spoke about one of his works, titled "Community," in which he felt inspired while painting a house. The art shows off rooftops of Downtown Circleville.
"I was painting the house and I got off the ladder and took a picture," he said.
"There's a door [in the center of the artwork] that opened up to my house. That was my passport to the world. I've called this 'Community' because I couldn't think of anything better.
"It was supposed to be my farewell to Circleville. When I did it, I was in the process of transitioning away and I didn't know that I'd be back, but here I am."
The show, titled “Prints and Drawings by Steve Spicer,” is now open and is to run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through April 24, 2022.
The gallery is manned by local volunteers Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
The gallery is located at 135 West Main Street in the heart of Historical Downtown Circleville.