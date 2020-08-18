COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced his orders for sports to return in Ohio and rules for spectators.
Sports will be allowed to take place this fall, with DeWine asking schools to handle allowing visitors and limiting them to just family members of those participating, including family members of participants of cheerleading and marching band who are also traditionally present at games.
DeWine said the orders, which have yet been released in full, are the “best guidance that can be provided.”
“The caveat is that it depends on how it is executed and we ask that people take a look at it and go through it,” DeWine said. “It’s about how we can provide best advice to how sports are conducted. It includes not only high school athletes, but any kind of sports organized by anyone in the state. It applies to all athletes and all teams if they’re under the OHSAA or not.”
DeWine acknowledged that sports, particularly contact sports, increase the risk of spread as does returning to school.
“We all know the importance of sports, Fran and I have seen that with our own children and grandchildren,” he added. “Sports matter and provide a difference. They provide all the things we know, discipline, order and joy to the athletes and their families.”
DeWine acknowledged that sports cannot be played in a vacuum and that each person is different with different needs and in different situations.
“Our order will provide that all sports may go forward this fall with non-contact and contact sports,” he stated. “We’ve also heard from superintendents and families to switch some of the contact sports to the spring. The Lt. Governor and I have had conversations with the OHSAA to give the go ahead for schools that want to do it to move to the spring.”
DeWine said they want to support the students and the schools.
“We want to provide them the best opportunity they can so that young persons can participate,” he remarked. “We don’t know what the future holds, if we’ll finish the season or if things will be better when it comes time in the spring. This order simply allows sports to move forward.”
When it comes to spectators, DeWine said it was important to have people there to support the student athletes.
“Everyone has put the focus where it needs to be, on young people and letting them play,” he said. “I also think it’s important to have people to support them. When our order comes out, we will not have spectators other than family members to that child. We’ll allow that to be up to the school how to handle that.
DeWine said the orders should come as no surprise since they’re giving similar guidance to orders before.
“The health guidance has been what you’ve heard from us, heard on TV and read in the newspaper,” he mentioned.
DeWine said he hopes this inspires students to take action to ensure they’re able to not only have, but finish their seasons.
“I have a lot of hopes, but that one hope is that the desire to have a season will inspire our young people, our student athletes 24/7 to be as careful as they can,” he said. “I hope also that our coaches will use this as an opportunity to focus on helping these young people understand what really is at stake and if they’re going to be able to play they have to do everything they can to keep COVID out of their team. I hope and believe that it will work and the driving force for our young men and women is to make inspiring decision and the right decision to have the best chance they can to play their sport.”
DeWine took some time to speak with Dr. James Borchers, a professor Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center that specializes in Sports Medicine, to hear what he had to say on the topic.
Borchers expressed that the success of having a season would come down to the community around it.
“The first thing we’ve learned that the health of the community around our athletes is important for our athletes being able to compete,” Borchers said. “When we’re able to provide our athletes a healthy environment and allow them follow the basic behaviors, we’ve all been working around this virus, which is appropriate social distancing, good hygiene, face masks and proper procedures. When the community doesn’t have a healthy environment and we see a large infectivity rate, it’s more difficult to have athletics and organized sports.”
He also shared the importance of sports in relation to mental health.
“The second thing we know, and I think everyone knows, is how important sports are to our mental health and well being, and how important it is for us to join together to allow sports to occur,” he added.
DeWine concluded his comments by saying sports will be measured in wins and losses, but that there will be an added measure this year.
“It’s also going to be measured by how well we keep COVID away from the teams and athletes,” he explained. “I think today, we’re empowering the teams, the parents and the schools to make the best judgment call for that child and those children. These are tough calls. Play them now, play them in the spring or don’t play them are all tough decisions and there’s no right answer; we just ask that people make the best answer for that team, player and school and wanted to have the best options for everyone.”
The full orders have yet to be released and can be found online, at coronavirus.ohio.gov, when they are fully drafted.