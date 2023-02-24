The Spriggs Family wants to bring awareness to critical blood needs and has organized a blood drive that will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Zion United Methodist Church, 42 Plum St., Ashville. Pictured is Mike and Kelly Spriggs with Andy Katzenmoyer (center) who of Versiti Blood Center of Ohio. Katzenmoyer was also middle linebacker at OSU and drafted by Patriots before a neck injury ended his career.
ASHVILLE – Donating blood is not something new to Mike and Kelly Spriggs. They both work at a major corporation that regularly encourages blood donation. But now, blood donation will be their passion, because it could help save Mike’s life.
The Spriggs’ admit they heard about critical blood shortages but didn’t understand the impact until recently. In the spring of 2022 doctors diagnosed Mike with a rare form of leukemia. That year alone he received 30 units of blood. But if donations were down or supply was low, patients like Mike had to be deferred until more blood donations came in.
This year, knowing that Mike has gone through a lot of blood product, the Spriggs’ decided to hold their own blood drive in their hometown of Ashville for Versiti Blood Center of Ohio, which supplies blood product to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, including The James. That is where Mike is undergoing treatment.
“We can either sit back and cry about it or we can do something about it,” said Mike Spriggs. “We wanted to make a real impact and decided to partner with Versiti to get the word out and to get product into the system to help ALL recipients who need blood or plasma.”
The event is scheduled between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Zion United Methodist Church, 42 Plum St., Ashville. The Spriggs family has been sharing through social media and their personal connections and many of the 59 spots available have been reserved by donors. Their goal now is to host three events a year.
Mike’s diagnosis recently changed to a more aggressive form and doctors admitted him this past Thursday to the James.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, February 25
Location: Zion United Methodist Church, 42 Plum St., Ashville, OH 43103
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
