CIRCLEVILLE — Susan Stahl, the woman accused of the murder of an Orient woman last year, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on Wednesday in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court.
Stahl, 35, pled guilty to aggravated murder in October in the death of Joyce Kaelbi. As part of the plea, five other charges were dropped.
Kaelbi died on June 22 in her Orient home and was found by her son, Glenn Kaelbi, of Grove City, the following day. He told an emergency 911 operator that it appeared that his mother had been beaten and the house, located at 10500 Ballah Road, ransacked.
Stahl is Glenn Kaelbi’s former girlfriend, according to authorities.
Judge P. Randall Knece sentenced Stahl in court this week following a pre-sentence investigation. In addition to the sentence of 20 years to life, Knece also ordered her to registering as a violent offender for 10 years should she be released, and to be in solitary confinement on the anniversary of the murder each year.
“It’s pathetic that a senior citizen could live here in this county, think they’re safe in their own home and have this happen to them,” Knece told The Circleville Herald. “I ordered the defendant on each anniversary date to be confined to solitary confinement to make her think about what she did on that day.”
Knece called the murder senseless.
“If you’re going to go in and rob the person, that’s bad enough,” he added. “But to know them and then take their life is senseless. She’ll now spend however many years in prison.”
Judy Wolford, Pickaway County Prosecutor, called the crime a tragedy.
“At least our defendant took responsibility for what happened and did not put the family through a trial and that’s a good thing,” Wolford commented. “That doesn’t bring their mother back though, unfortunately.”
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff called the murder a “senseless, brutal attack” on the victim.
“It was a vicious attack on a citizen of Pickaway County and there was nothing that can make sense of what Stahl did to the victim to cause the injuries that she caused,” Radcliff remarked. “Our hearts go out to the family and there’s no punishment that can bring the victim back and no punishment that could bring the healing back to the victim that is equal to what she went through.”
Radcliff said, to their credit, the detectives of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were committed from the second they were on the scene of the murder to follow through and track down Kaelbi’s killer.
“The effort they put forth to develop the suspect and help track down the suspect shows the quality and caliber of people that we have that’s working the sheriff’s office,” Radcliff said. “They’re outstanding detective and they followed through on the investigation, which is what we promised the family.”
Radcliff noted his office had financial support from the commissioners to do what needed to be done in retrieving Stahl from California. Stahl was arrested in California at a U.S./Mexico border crossing.
“There’s a financial obligation that we have to meet to follow through and personally bring them back to Ohio to face the charges,” the Sheriff continued. “That’s what it takes when you have an investigation like this. We’re very fortunate that we had the commissioners’ support and assistance back home.”
At the end of the day, Radcliff said there’s no excuse for what happened to Kaelbi.
“There’s no excuse that can be given that makes it okay for what transpired. You can’t use that you had this problem or that problem and that’s why you did it. You don’t do that to anybody,” Radcliff concluded.