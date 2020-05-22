COLUMBUS — As Ohio officials still attempt to quell confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), non-essential businesses have been permitted to reopen, but with certain restrictions. With new rules for businesses, instead of a new order for the public, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new urgent health advisory.
Gov. DeWine made the announcement on May 19 during a routinely scheduled press conference. He was joined by Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton.
With the release of new details, the “Ohioans Protecting Ohioans Urgent Health Advisory” replaces the Stay Safe Ohio Order, which was issued by the Ohio Department of Health in late April.
“Ohioans take care of Ohioans because that is at the core of who we are, and that is how we are going to save our economy,” said Gov. DeWine during the conference.
The new advisory replaces vernacular, which required Ohioans to stay at home with limited exceptions, with language, which, instead, makes strong health recommendations. The recommendations still advise Ohioans, primarily those who are at high risk, to stay at home as much as possible.
With the changes however, mass gathering restrictions that include 10 or more people in a given space are still in place. At the same time, the new state health advisory lifts overall travel restrictions or outside of Ohio is not encouraged.
The state also outlined that some individuals will remain prohibited from entering the state of Ohio unless it is per medical orders for medical care, being transported by emergency medical services, driving or being driven directly to a medical provider for the purpose of care or are a permanent resident of Ohio.
Types of individuals who are prohibited from entering the state include those who have tested positive for COVID-19, those who are presumptively diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as those experiencing and exhibiting symptoms outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Along with the introduction of a new urgent health advisory, director Acton signed a document making the motion official.
The Urgent Health Advisory, Ohioans Protecting Ohioans, reads as follows:
“Whereas, since the original Stay at Home and Stay Safe Ohio Department of Health orders, the circumstances in Ohio have evolved. The Department of Health orders have adapted to these rapidly changing circumstances, and current orders must reflect the status of where we are today; and
Whereas, Ohioans, through social distancing, have risen to the challenge, have avoided overwhelming our hospitals, and have flattened the curve; and
Whereas, many of our fellow Ohioans representing various sectors have created best practices for businesses as they reopen. These best practices are now orders that specify the mandatory and recommended framework for business operations that protect employees and customers; and
Whereas, the Stay at Home Order always had exceptions, including such things as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, checking on elderly relatives; attending funerals, weddings and church services; and participating in outdoor activities, to name a few; and
Whereas, each business sector that Ohio has reopened has created further exceptions to the original order, which have, in turn, created further opportunities to leave home; and
Whereas, on April 20, 2020, Ohio changed the name of the Stay at Home Order to the Stay Safe Ohio Order to signal that as Ohio’s economy reopens, Ohioans must make individual decisions to stay safe; and
Whereas, in this new phase in our battle against the virus, and it is incumbent upon Ohioans to protect Ohioans; and
Whereas, accompanying our freedom to guide our own actions is an equal responsibility to each other to slow the spread of this deadly virus, prevent a new spike of cases upon the reopening of the economy, and save the lives of our neighbors and loved ones; and
Whereas, the coronavirus is still with us, it is still dangerous and deadly, and at no other time in our lives will our individual actions play a greater role in saving the lives of others, even complete strangers; and
Whereas, the coronavirus is becoming one of the leading causes of death in Ohio — outstripping motor vehicle deaths in 2018 and soon 2018 deaths by suicide; and
Whereas, preliminary research indicates that as of May 19, 2020, more than 90,000 people in the U.S., including 1,657 Ohioans representing all 88 counties, have died with COVID-19; and
Whereas, the majority of hospital admissions and deaths are among adults ages 60 and older, but nearly half of reported COVID-19 cases in Ohio are among adults ages 30-59; and
Whereas, in addition to the common symptoms of COVID-19, the virus is believed to cause other effects such as the risk of stroke. COVID-19 is also suspected to be impacting the pediatric population, including children without underlying chronic disease, with atypical and at times devastating effects; and
Whereas, although some restrictions can be loosened our individual obligation to each other matters now more than ever.
Now, therefore, I, Amy Acton, MD, MPH, Director of the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), pursuant to the authority granted to me in R.C. 3701.14 to ‘investigate or make inquiry as to the cause of disease or illness, including contagious, infectious, epidemic, pandemic or endemic conditions, and take prompt action to control and suppress it’ issue the following ‘Ohioans Protecting Ohioans Urgent Health Advisory’ that recommends that Ohioans continue to stay home as much as possible, but maintains mandates limiting large groups and requiring safe business conditions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the State of Ohio.
The advisory goes into more detail towards its conclusion into how elderly Ohio citizens should take additional precautions when venturing in public areas.