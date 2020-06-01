COLUMBUS — Last week, George Floyd, an African American male, was killed by a law enforcement officer. After a video of the incident went viral, metropolitan cities across the country began to protest with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office providing some assistance.
Viral video of the last seconds of Floyd’s life sparked outrage on social media. The video was published early last week but has already grabbed the attention of White House officials, along with Ohio’s public officials.
On Saturday, May 30, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine granted a request from the Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan to activate the Ohio National Guard to assist in response to incidents during demonstrations occurring within city limits.
Gov. DeWine also ordered the Ohio State Highway Patrol to help enforce criminal laws within the City of Columbus.
DeWine gave the public statements on Friday, as well as over the weekend, addressing the growing trend of protesting.
His statements are as follows:
“The majority of demonstrators want simply to be heard, and we welcome the voices of the individuals who are focusing attention on the tragic death of George Floyd and on other injustices,” Gov. DeWine said. “But, sadly, these voices calling for justice and change are being drowned out by a smaller group of violent individuals who threaten the safety of the citizens of our community. Acts of violence will not be accepted nor tolerated. This violence must stop.
I am activating our National Guard to drive out hate and violence and to instill order” the governor continued. “This is about the safety of our communities — our neighbors, our families and our friends. It is about protecting from unnecessary destruction the small businesses that our fellow Ohioans have worked so hard to create. It is also about protecting the First Amendment and creating the environment for peaceful protests so that people can be heard, so that voices are not stifled, so that justice can prevail and so that love, kindness, compassion and peace can triumph over hate and violence.
I understand that people are angry and have pent up rage,” DeWine continued. “I understand that we are living in very uncertain times right now in this country. But it is in these times of uncertainty and division that we must call upon the ‘better angels of our nature’ and come together as one state and as one people to care for one another, to value one another and to protect one another.”
Additionally, Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff stated that he received a call on Saturday from Franklin County asking for assistance. Deputies were dispatched to assist that day as more citizens from surrounding areas joined the protesting.
According to law enforcement officials working in the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and the Logan Police Department, both agencies were on standby in case they were called for additional assistance.
Also over the weekend, Mayor Ginther implemented a citywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning on Saturday. There was another curfew set for the city the next day for the same timeframe.
Also on Saturday, during the evening hours, Gov. DeWine granted another request. This time, the request for the activation of the Ohio National Guard from Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams was granted.
The Ohio National Guard was activated in response to incidents of violence during demonstrations within the City of Cleveland. DeWine gave a statement later that day.
“At approximately 6 p.m., I received a call from Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson expressing serious concerns about the safety of Cleveland residents and peace officers following violent demonstrations there this afternoon,” DeWine said. “As is the case in Columbus, it is believed to be a relatively small group of violent individuals who are drowning out the voices of the many citizens who are peacefully expressing their desire for justice and change.”
On May 29, President of the United States Donald Trump tweeted “These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen… Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”
Gov. DeWine stated on Friday that he disagreed entirely with “the last part” of Trump’s tweet.
According to reports from My Fox 28, Mayor Ginther has signed an executive order making the curfew in Columbus in place indefinitely.