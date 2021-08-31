CIRCLEVILLE— A new program funded in the Ohio State Budget will bring computer science education to area teenage students.
Ohio Code-Scholar Pilot Program will help students secure valuable skills and experience in the area of computer science. Schools that are participating will be announced in the coming weeks.
“Our goal is to help students learn about computer coding and have the opportunity to earn an industry certificate,” State Representative Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) said. “With that foundation, hopefully we are opening the door to a wide range of computer science and IT educational and career opportunities.”
The program is being designed by a coalition of local high schools, career technical schools, local education service centers, business leaders and various state officials. Southern State Community College will serve as the fiscal agent and will support the work of the coalition.
State Representative Mark Johnson (R-Chillicothe) said the new initiative will expand opportunity for area students and open new doors for educational and career opportunities.
“My focus is expanding opportunity for our area and that’s exactly what this program does,” Johnson said. “We’re working to make sure students in southern Ohio have the tools and opportunities to be successful in school and in life. This is a really important initiative that is going to make a difference.”
The locally-developed, locally-run program has its roots in the community. State Representative Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) said a constituent came up with the idea after seeing how more could be done to expand tech-related training and career opportunities for area students.
Wilkin said it was an exciting, growing field.
“I’ve talked with parents, teachers and community leaders who think this will be a real opportunity for students to build their skills and learn more about potential career opportunities,” he said.
“I want to make sure our kids have the tools and opportunities to help them be successful, and that’s why this is so exciting,” Wilkin said. “It really began with an idea, and with a lot of work by a lot of people in the community, we were able to create what I believe will really benefit students in our area.”
Wilkin said the program is starting small so that it capitalizes on the success of different districts, career-tech centers and post-secondary school opportunities students currently have in grades seven through 10. He said he believes the program will serve as a template for success in other Appalachian communities as well.