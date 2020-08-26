COMMERCIAL POINT — Downed power lines Tuesday led to both lanes of state Route 104 being closed in both directions in the northern part of Pickaway County Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The closure was near Commercial Point between state Route 762 and Durrett Road.
In a Nixle alert to the community from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office a car accident was reported; however, the involved vehicle was actually struck by downed power lines and the driver was requesting assistance to file a report for insurance purposes.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said Commercial Point Police Department was first on the scene, which was handled as a non-injury accident.
“The reason the road was closed was that it took some time for AEP to get there and get the wires up,” Radcliff said. “That’s why we shut down the road and issued the alert.”
A spokesperson for AEP Ohio confirmed that weather caused the downed lines and that the damage was repaired and power was restored that evening.