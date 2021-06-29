COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives recently passed House Bill 149, which if passed in the Ohio Senate and signed by the governor, would attach a judicial candidate's party affiliation to their name on the general election ballot.
H.B. 149, sponsored by State Representatives Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) and D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron). The bill specifically applies to judicial candidates for Ohio Court of Appeals districts and the Ohio Supreme Court.
“House Bill 149 provides information about judicial candidates that Ohio voters consistently tell us they want,” said Stewart. “Voters too often skip voting for judges as a result of being denied this information, and so our bill will increase voter participation in these important elections. The bill allows the parties to compete, on an equal playing field, by identifying candidates on the ballot in the same way they are already being identified in their campaign literature. It does not favor one party over another.”
As it stands now, Ohio Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judge candidates already run in partisan primaries for Democrat and Republican and after they're chosen in those elections, they appear on the ballot in the general election without party affiliation.
H.B. 149 passed the Ohio House by a vote of 57-38. The bill is now in committee with the Ohio Senate’s Local Government and Elections Committee.