CIRCLEVILLE — With economic prosperity being a major goal for some counties in the state, others, such as Pickaway County, finds itself in a good standing after years of proper spending as well as revenue gains.
Monday, the Ohio State Treasurer Robert Sprague visited with the Pickaway County Treasurer Ellery Elick to talk about the financial state of the county.
Elick has been in office for the past 17 years, serving the community. Elick said he is proud of the years that he has served the county.
“I’ve considered it an honor to have served the citizens of Pickaway County these past few years,” Elick told The Circleville Herald. “I look forward to the next four years.”
The current 49th Ohio State Treasurer Robert Sprague has been visiting with county treasurers to take a look at what they have been doing in their respective communities. Monday, Elick sat down with the State Treasurer to have an overview discussion on what his office has been doing to save, spend and collect funds for the past few years in areas of economic development.
Included in the meeting was Economic Development Director Ryan Scribner who works in the Pickaway Progress Partnership, better known as P3. The economic development agent for Pickaway aims to help assist development with its municipalities.
It has three main focuses — first objective is to promote and market advantages of locating businesses in the county. Its second objective is to promote stronger business environments via facilitating retention and expansion efforts of local employers. Finally, to deliver a network of economic development services and programs to already existing businesses.
Much of the discussion with the State Treasurer centered around overall economy of the county. Specifically, in the areas of business development. The discussion also included the low unemployment rate which has been, in large part, due to the new businesses coming into the county.
Elick noted that major changes have occurred with the expansion of the DuPont plant as well as the Sofidel plant. The Sofidel plant has been in Pickaway for several years now and is in the works for an expansion.
“It’s kept the unemployment here in Pickaway County, basically, at an all-time low,” Elick commented. “As well as adding a lot of additional revenue here for the county and for the other taxing districts within the county.”
The overall financial picture of the county has been the best since Elick took office in terms of revenues and expenditures, according to the county treasurer. From 2019, the county had a carryover of revenue fund mounting around $8.5 million, which is something Elick is very proud of.
“Again, it’s a great, great area to be in for us,” Elick said. “Because it allows us to do some capital improvements, expansions that otherwise we may not have been able to do.”
What was also discussed was the inclusion of a new fairground facility being built just in time for the 2019 annual Pickaway County Fair that happened in June. The building is formally known as the Pickaway County Agricultural and Event Center.
According to Elick, the Pickaway County Board of Commissioners have been very happy with the new facility communicating how good it is for the county. It has served as an affordable area to hold other major events and receptions, something the county was missing, according to Elick.
The project was estimated to be a $15 million project with money being raised from private business donations and selling of revenue bonds.
The meeting also covered Elick’s office and the work he and his staff have been doing for the county past and present. The treasurer’s office has seen “excellent returns” in the county’s investment portfolio, something Elick manages.
“I’m going to say, we’re probably at or above our best years ever in the investment earnings,” Elick explained.
The county is also seeing a rise in tax collection revenues due to a “boom” in housing in the county. Elick added that new housing developments have gone up “as fast as they can put them up.”
“Again, the whole economy of Pickaway County is in very good shape,” Elick emphasized.
The delinquency tax rate is also down in the treasurer’s office since Elick first took office. The county, currently, is in an average of approximately 2.5 to three percent. For a county the size of Pickaway and its portfolio, Elick stated that it’s a good figure compared to other surrounding counties.
“I think Sprague was pleased to hear how well we were doing here,” Elick remarked.
Elick added the State Treasurer had heard of the good standings the county has been in, which continues to improve day-by-day. He also stated that the plan the county has for its spending may be a model for other counties to follow.
“After hearing of what we have been doing here in Pickaway County to improve our economic outlook is a maybe… a model for some other counties our size to look at,” Elick commented. “I think Pickaway County has enjoyed a growing economy.”
In the future, Elick and his office is hoping for more business growth. Members of P3 as well as the county commissioners have been working together to keep the economic development on the rise along with housing development. Elick stated the housing sector of the county has been improving due to low tax rates. He added that members of the community commute to work in different counties.
Elick’s goals is to collect as much tax revenue as he can for the county in 2020 as well as to take investment funding and make sure the rates are as “best as possible.”