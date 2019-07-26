LOGAN — With weather so steamy hot it felt like you were breathing through a sponge dipped in warm water, the 96th Annual Fireman’s Old Time Festival went on in Laurelville last week. The oppressive weather took a devastating toll on the popular four-day event’s attendance and overall profits.
The festival’s wildly popular Most Expensive Cake Auction suffered an attendance blow, but faithful and generous bidders still managed to raise $19,100 for the Laurelville Volunteer Fire Department. While still pretty pricey for two confectionary treasures, the figure was down from last year’s $21,600 figure.
The first cake on the auction block was baked and donated “In memory of Esther Henson” by Heidi Rinehart of Laurelville. The taste tempting delight was auctioned for $1,000 and purchased by the Saltcreek Banking Center.
The Saltcreek Banking Center donated it back to be auctioned a second time and was, in turn, purchased for $500 by Pam and Butch Valentine, Brandon Anderson and Daniel Reicherlderfer.
The second cake was baked and donated “In memory of John and Rose Norton” by their daughters, Cindy, Cathy, and Connie of Laurelville. Rose baked cakes and gifted them to the auction for many years, upon her passing, her daughters took up the baking in honor of Rose and their father.
The Norton cake was auctioned for $17,600 and purchased by local area businesses and residents.
According to Butch Valentine, LVFD Chief, the top cake honor is rotated each year between the two bakers.
In addition to the cakes, Mary Fraley from Hocking County 911 made and donated an afghan, which raised $200 in a raffle. Lucky winner of the afghan was Chris Kuhbarder of Laurelville.
Susan Sark purchased a set of three glass pumpkins made and donated by Jack Pine Glass, netting another $325 for the fire department, and a lovely three dimensional quilt was crafted and donated by Tina Marshall. That quilt was auctioned during the cake auction and was purchased by Roger Garrett for $400.
A $1,000 raffle was also conducted during the festival with Jim Roush of Clarksburg going home with $500; Angie Scarberry of Laurelville, $250; Sharon Davis, $150; and Rich Meddberry of Amanda, $100. Both Davis and Meddberry donated their winnings back to benefit the fire department.
Apparently only the hardy turned out to enjoy the festival’s midway, fish fry, parade, and events. Food concessions and amusement ride vendors felt the one, two punch of the record-breaking heat wave that swept through the Hocking Hills during festival time.
New this year at the event was a car show. A total of 33 vehicles were on display Saturday despite all of the heat.
Streets usually crowded with observers for the annual parade were sparsely populated with spectators, and then only in the shady spots or under umbrellas.
But, despite the weather, the show went on. This year’s parade boasted 45 entries, with lifelong Laurelville resident Sue Ann Hinton serving as “Grand Marshal.”
The float awards were as follows: Kingston National Bank, first place; Laurelville Church of God, second place and Logan Elm Health Care, third place.
“The Fire Department would like to say, thanks to the Yellow Bud Church for selling baked goods on Thursday night; South Perry United Methodist Church for selling baked goods on Friday night; and Laurelville Church of God for selling baked goods on Saturday night, as well as the Church of God for hosting the Queens Tea Event,” Valentine continued. “Thanks to White Hardware for allowing us to use their lot throughout the week.”
The fire chief extended special thanks to Grace Rennard for helping with the Queen’s Tea; Pam Valentine for heading up the Miss Old Time Festival and Baby Contest; Bryce Wright announcer for the Big Wheel Race and Tractor Pull; The Village Cafe for its donation of a weeks worth of tartar sauce; and Bernie’s Sanitation for handling festival trash.
Valentine concluded by speaking on behalf of the entire fire department to thank everyone who helped make this year’s festival a success.