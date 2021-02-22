CIRCLEVILLE — It’s almost time to step out with local style thanks to local retailers and the Pickaway County Community Foundation.
The fourth-annual event, Step Out in Style, is this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Unlike in years past, this year’s event, a fundraiser for PCCF and promotion for local businesses, will be pre-recorded and held virtually. Anyone can watch by finding the PCCF Facebook page, @yourPCCF
“We wanted to still do things we normally would do at our Step Out in Style in previous years,” Jan Shannon, PCCF Executive Director, said. “This is one way to provide the community, not just the people that would attend the event, to see what’s going on in the different store.”
This year’s event will be followed by a Facebook live after the show airs at in an effort to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We reduced the number of models and then worked with the retailers to give the clothes directly to the models,” Shannon said. “We then had them make appointments to shoot their videos to ensure social distancing. We then put those individual videos together to make one style show.”
Not to be deterred, Shannon said they wanted to increase the focus on the retailers this year. Sharff’s, Christopher’s Boutique, Uniquely Yours, Maurices, Maggie & Me, We the People Clothing Company, Ink My Logo, Chic Rose ́ and Betsy’s Boutique Shop are all participating this year.
“We haven’t promoted them as much in the past because people could come in and talk to them about their store and styles,” Shannon said. “But, because we’re not doing an in-person event, they can’t do that, so we’re focusing on them even more. It’s been a rough year for retailers so we wanted to help them out in return for the support they’ve given us.”
This year’s theme is Mardi Gras and features vibrant and bright colors, something that was done by design.
“We wanted something colorful and different than we’ve ever done before,” Shannon said.
Shannon said the raffle part of the event will feature 31 purses from local retailers in a silent auction. The silent auction ends at 10 p.m. Winners will be notified via email that night that they’ve won their auction. The grand prize is a “treasure chest” valued at over $1,600 and the winner of that will be announced immediately following the show. Tickets are available on PCCF's website, yourpccf.org.
“Without the retailers, the style show, nor the purse auction would be possible,” she said. “After the style show, we’ll go live and auction off the treasure chest.”