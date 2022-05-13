CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF) held their fifth annual Step Out In Style fundraiser event to benefit the foundation’s operations.
The event was held at the Pumpkin Show park in downtown Circleville and featured silent and online auctions in addition to the style show. This is the first time the event was held inside the downtown park.
“When we planned it we didn’t know what COVID would do and we felt being outside was more inviting to people who weren’t comfortable with a group inside,” Jan Shannon, PCCF executive director, said of the venue choice.
The fashion show featured seven retailers from downtown; Sharff’s, Christopher’s Boutique, Ink My Logo, We the People Clothing Company, Uniquely Yours, Maurices, and She Grows. The event was sponsored by Kingston National Bank.
“Each model wore two different outfits from retailers and those models were local celebrities,” Shannon said. “It was a fun outside event and the foundation wanted to support local organizations, downtown retailers and organizations.”
Marie Wilbanks served as the guest auctioneer to auction off a handful of purses.
“It was just a great event, we had 135 in attendance,” Shannon said. “People were able able to shop locally because the retailers stayed open after the event.”
{span}PCCF is a vehicle through which individuals, families, businesses and charitable organizations can make gifts, current and deferred, to benefit the community. Currently PCCF oversees more than 100 funds and $16 million in total assets.
