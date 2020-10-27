CIRCLEVILLE — A lot of planning and preparation takes place when the President of the United States comes to town and this time was no different — even with short notice.
Leadership in Pickaway County’s safety forces and emergency readiness had three days notice to coordinate President Donald Trump’s visit to Circleville. They rose to the occasion and provided traffic control and safety measures for the event at the Pickaway County Agricultural and Event Center on Saturday.
“Initial planning began Wednesday with the majority occurring late into the day Thursday and Friday,” Darrin Flick, Emergency Management Agency executive director said. “The final operations brief occurred at 7 a.m. Saturday and we opened the emergency operations center at 8 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. to provide support for the event and coordination to internal state and federal agencies.”
In addition to Pickaway County entities, deputies from Ross County, Franklin County, Fairfield County, Fayette County and Hocking County Sheriff’s Offices, troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Officers from Columbus Police Department and Chillicothe Police Department arrived to lend a hand. Many of the villages assisted with the U.S. 23 shutdowns to provide Trump’s motorcade safe passage to the city including Ashville, Commercial Point and South Bloomfield.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said there was no hesitation from the other entities to assist, and called it something that comes with building relationships on a regular basis.
“When I reached out to fellow sheriffs to assist us, there was no hesitation and they came out to give us the added support we needed,” he said. “Circleville Police Department handled everything outside the fairgrounds. On U.S. 23, the state highway patrol and Columbus police took care of that. Our task was to secure the fairgrounds and have the adequate personnel there to make sure he arrived safely and left safety.”
Additional support arrived from non-law enforcement entitles including all of Pickaway County’s fire departments, Box65, Ohio Christian University, Circleville City Schools and the city’s public services department.
“Normally, with a Presidential visit, you get a week to prepare and we had three days. So, the challenges of identifying all of the people to support, figuring out the communications hierarchy, coordinating with the Secret Service to ensure we understood their needs, and logistically getting everyone staged and ready to go was a huge endeavor,” Flick said.
The secret service make easy work of it. “They are true professionals who do this every day so they know what they need and are able to tell us what we need to do to ensure that we keep everyone safe,” he said.
Flick said the group effort made the event happen. “Great teamwork by all of the safety forces from across central Ohio,” he said. “Between the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Circleville Police Department, and Circleville Fire Department, all of the other fire departments that came together to support and back up Circleville, it was a great example of what collaboration and mutual support is supposed to look like.”
Radcliff said from his perspective everything ran smoothly. The only issue, he said, was traffic exiting the event.
“You had busses trying to get in, people not sure where to go and people trying to leave from the private lots,” he said. You had everyone wanting to leave the same time. There were people coming from OCU going through town, people in town leaving to go back to Lancaster trying to go past the fairgrounds. It was a bottleneck. That was the biggest issue.”
“We had no issues with the crowd and no issues with any organized groups that were protesting,” Radcliff added. “We had a few local protesters and it wasn’t anything we couldn’t handle. The only issue we had is the normal one we have all the time, the traffic.”
Flick said they also have some take-aways from the event.
“We are always learning new ways to protect the public and events like this really bolster our community preparedness,” he said. “We will be taking a number of lessons that we learned from this event and applying them to next year’s Pumpkin Show and other large events that will take place around the county.”
At the end of the day, Radcliff said all involved did what they needed to in order to achieve the goal of the day.
“All in all, anytime you have someone of the level of the president come to your community your biggest obligation is you want them to safely arrive and safely leave with no incidents,” Radcliff said. “My staff and the staffs of the other agencies within in the county did their job. I’m proud people can come together like they did.”