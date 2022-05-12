COLUMBUS – The state legislature is looking at overriding a rule that would allow trials to occur in a completely digital space by requiring them to be in person.
Representative Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) recently introduced legislation to eliminate the prospect of “trials by zoom,” which would be allowed under a new proposed rule from the Ohio Supreme Court.
“Trials should be conducted in person, where the jury can observe the litigants, the attorneys, and the witnesses, weighing credibility and the evidence directly and not simply through a computer monitor,” Stewart said. “The practical difficulties for a judge to effectively monitor and observe upwards of a dozen court participants over a computer monitor are also significant, so when a jury is involved, trial proceedings should continue to occur in person, in the courtroom, as they have for the entire history of our state.”
The Ohio Supreme Court, under the Ohio Constitution, holds the power to adopt rules governing Ohio’s court system, including the rules of Criminal Procedure, Civil Procedure, and Evidence. However, the Ohio General Assembly is also empowered under the Ohio Constitution to invalidate these proposed rules by a concurrent resolution adopted by July 1, 2022.
“Expanding the use of video conferencing technology to include civil jury trials is a solution in search of a problem that would be detrimental to our justice system. Invalidating this proposed rule is good policy, and I am grateful to my colleagues who have co-sponsored this bipartisan effort,” Stewart said.