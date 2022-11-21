COLUMBUS – State Representative Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) was elected by Ohio House Republicans last week as the next Assistant Majority Whip, the sixth ranking Republican in the chamber.
“I am extremely grateful to my colleagues in the House for instilling so much faith in me to serve in their leadership team,” Stewart said. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to work closely with all members, both new and returning, to work for our constituents across Ohio.”
According to the Ohio House of Representatives website, the assistant majority whip is elected by all members of the house and is responsible for monitoring legislation and securing votes for legislation on the floor. The term Whip originated in the parliament of the United Kingdom and is derived from the ‘whipper-in’ at a fox hunt.
Stewart has served in the Ohio House of Representatives since early 2021 and was previously a Pickaway County Commissioner and Ashville Council Member.
He is a practicing attorney in Circleville and is a U.S. Army infantry veteran who served in the Iraq War.
Other leadership positions selected by House Republicans are:
• State Representative and Speaker-Elect, Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Twp.), Speaker of the House
• State Representative Phil Plummer (R-Dayton), Speaker Pro Tempore
• State Representative Scott Wiggam (R-Wayne County), Majority Floor Leader
• State Representative Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield), Asst. Majority Floor Leader
• State Representative Brian Baldridge (R-Winchester), Majority Whip
The 135th Ohio General Assembly will convene on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, when Stewart will begin his second term in the House, and first as Assistant Majority Whip.
