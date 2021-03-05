CIRCLEVILLE — When you start a new job, there are always first-day jitters, but when your new job is being a state representative, there’s a bit more of a wow factor.
It’s been just over two months since Brian Stewart took office as District 78’s State Representative. The former Pickaway County Commissioner and Ashville Council Member has been busy already introducing bills and speaking on the house floor.
Stewart said the biggest difference between being a commissioner and a state representative is the ability to change things they see need to be changed.
“I think the biggest difference is, as a county commissioner, we all generally have to follow the Ohio Revised Code and that is our rulebook,” he said. “Cities have home rule, but counties don’t. While we were always trying to be innovative and trying to do things better than other counties, at the end of the day, we’re following the state rulebook. What I’m enjoying about being a state representative is that if I think the law should be changed or the rules should be improved, we have the ability to do that. It’s a wider field to play on in terms of the issues that I’m able to work on.”
Stewart acknowledged the greater reach that comes with being state representative, including twice the number of constituents than he had before as his area covers all or part of six counties, including Pickaway.
“There’s only so much I can do on broadband internet as a single commissioner in one county,” he said. “In the legislature, we’re able to get a bill to spend $210 billion on counties all across Ohio. It’s a big responsibility to represent all or part of the six counties and to have essentially double the number of constituents than I had previously, the different issues you’re tackling and how they effect people.
A lot of what you do as commissioner relates to local quality of life and job creation and development. In this job, I’ve had a bill that affects probate law, guardianship organ donation and the way we connect homes to the internet. I’ve been very involved of development of HB 90, which would give the legislature power in overseeing and rescinding health related orders. That’s obviously an issue that affects everyone in Ohio and something people feel passionately about. It’s been very interesting to be a part of that.”
Stewart said he likes the job so far and called it an honor to work at the statehouse in Columbus.
“When you run for this position, you spend a lot of time in the weeds campaigning and the minutia of knocking on doors, sending mail, going to events, counting votes and all of the things that happens in a district,” Stewart said. “It really hit me when I went to the orientation that suddenly I was in the middle of this really beautiful statehouse with 150-year-old statues of Lincoln and these amazing enormous paintings of the battle of Lake Erie and great leaders in Ohio History. I think that’s the moment where a lot of new members, including myself, said wow this is real and what a privilege it is to work here.
This is a place that I’ve walked through and admired my entire life,” he said. “It’s a real honor to be a member and to have the privilege to serve and try to make Ohio a better place.”
Stewart said his wow moment was the first time he sat on the assembly floor and gave his first speech for the bill on broadband internet.
“It was really satisfying to immediately start to make a difference,” he said. “I am getting settled in. Certainly, there were a couple of weeks of finding out where the stairways go and the secret passageways. I’ve been encouraged that leadership has very quickly found ways to get me involved right away.”
Orientation and working have been different with the COVID-19 pandemic. Most meetings, like his orientation, were held over Zoom and there haven’t been a lot of opportunities to get to know his fellow state legislators.
“My staff, until this past week, was working from home,” he said. “There have been some practical difficulties, but we’re making it work. I think it will be nice when we can more easily spend time with our colleagues and build relationships with folks not only in my party, but also the Democratic Party and to get to know them outside the business of government.”
Stewart is fully moved into his office, which he decided to make sure was in line with his personality.
“I wanted to have an office that was me, so we decorated with some nice movie posters, ‘Heat,’ ‘Walk the Line’ and ‘Batman Begins,’” he said. “We spend a lot of time in our offices, so it’s nice to show off your personality a little bit.”
Stewart said he’s the only attorney in his class of first-time representatives and that has afforded him opportunities to be a part of legislation, such as a recently-passed bill that will make changes to probate courts in Ohio.
“Our leadership said they thought I had a good background and ability to help get the bill passed, I’m a practicing attorney that handles probate matters,” he said. “Not every legislator should be an attorney, but the job is called lawmaker. There is always going to be an inclination to get the attorneys involved to help make our bills the best they can be.”