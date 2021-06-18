COLUMBUS — Members of the Ohio House voted this week to expel Rep. Larry Householder, a now federally indicted former speaker of the Ohio House.
The house voted 75-21 to remove Householder from the Ohio House in a measure that was lead by Representatives Brian Stewart, who represents part of Pickaway County as the representative for District 78, and Mark Frazier, who is the representative for District 71.
Stewart, an Ashville resident, shared his thoughts on the vote and why he felt it was important to pursue this measure.
“This is something that the legislature has been talking about for almost a year now,” he said. “ This is what we do as legislators as part of our job. We review the facts heard from witnesses and weigh credibility and determine what we believe the outcome should be. The Ohio Constitution gives us the ability explicitly to expel a member for disorderly conduct. Myself and 74 other members of the Ohio House believe that bribery, racketeering and money laundering rises to disorderly conduct at a minimum.”
Householder and four associates were arrested in July in an investigation connected to the nuclear bailout legislation, House Bill 6, which contained a $1 billion ratepayer-funded rescue that would have added a new fee to every electricity bill in the state and directed over $150 million a year through 2026 to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo.
Householder faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Two of Householder’s co-defendants and an involved nonprofit have pleaded guilty in the case. FirstEnergy, the energy company at the heart of the latest scandal, has acknowledged in court filings making the bulk of the payments in the alleged bribery scheme.
Stewart said when he read the 82-page indictment, reviewed the records it references and the testimony of the co-defendants, that was what lead him to decide to go down the path of removing him.
“You start to see a lot of the co-defendants closest to [Householder] have now pled guilty to bribery and racketeering and money laundering, who are on the record in open court admitting to the fact they engaged in bribery with Larry Householder,” Stewart said.
“He will have his day in court, but serving in the legislature is a privilege, not a right. You get your day in court to determine if you get put in jail, not if you get to keep a taxpayer-funded salary. Everyone else connected to this scandal lost his or her job a year ago except the person who was indicted for being the mastermind of the entire operation.”
Stewart wasn’t in the state legislature when the news broke that he made a campaign promise to remove every benefit FirstEnergy had from the legislation.
“If you are under indictment for buying legislation, you should not get any benefit from that legislation,” Stewart said. “We’ve done that. In House Bill 128, it repeals everything that was given to FirstEnergy and I was happy to vote for that.”
Stewart acknowledged that simply repealing the whole bill was not necessarily a good thing since there are other things in the bill, such as funding for county fairs, that would be impacted if the bill was repealed in its entirety.
“There are other parts of it unrelated to FirstEnergy that still are in law and there are multiple bills pending that would address whether those items should also be either kept or gotten rid of,” Stewart said.
“A bill of this size, to win votes for it, the legislature added a lot of unrelated policy items that had broad support, so it’s hard to repeal some of those provisions that are unrelated to FirstEnergy. To simply repeal HB6 in its entirety would take away some things that have broad support. “
Stewart also acknowledged that taking the lead on an initiative like this is unusual for a freshman representative.
“This is not a typical thing you have to work on as a brand new legislator,” he said. “Honesty, integrity and character are important to me and I think folks here in Pickaway County know that whether you’ve agreed with everything I’ve done or disagreed with things I’ve done in public office, I think everyone can acknowledge I’ve been willing to tackle tough issues. If I see a problem that needs to be solved and I don’t see anyone else step up to solve it, I’m not going to walk away.”
Stewart said at the end of the day, the vote was an important one for Ohio and for the legislature.
“I don’t take any joy in this, but it was a necessary step to restore confidence in our legislature across Ohio,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.