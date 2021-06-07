CIRCLEVILLE — Ashville resident and representative to the Ohio Assembly Brian Stewart has dropped out of the race for Congress.
Stewart, 37, announced his decision to suspend his campaign after about six weeks in the race.
“It has become clear that we will not have the financial resources necessary to keep pace and compete aggressively in this unusually short special election cycle,” Stewart said via a statement late last week.
“As a result, I am suspending my campaign for Congress and I look forward to continuing to fight for the residents of Ohio’s 78th House District as your state representative in the Ohio General Assembly.”
The OH-15 seat has been vacant since mid-May when former Congressmen Steve Stivers stepped down to take a job at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
Stewart thanked those that have supported him in the last six weeks during his campaign. He included volunteers, friends, donors and family who “have invested their time, resources and prayers to this effort.”
“I have been greatly blessed by the support my campaign for Congress has received,” he said. “More than 30 top Republican leaders endorsed our campaign in the first week, incredible grassroots volunteers helped us reach thousands of voters and we raised more than $100,000 in a month.”
Looking ahead, Stewart said he’ll continue to use his experience as a public official and that there will be more opportunities down the line.
“When it comes to this current race for Congress, it is not yet my time, but I am confident I will have other opportunities to put my experience as a county commissioner, state representative, small business owner and infantry veteran to work for our state and nation,” he said.
“I am grateful to God for putting me in a position to make a difference.”