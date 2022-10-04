Stewart to Introduce Legislation to Improve Veteran Service Commissions

COLUMBUS – Representative Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) will soon introduce legislation that would require Veteran Service Commissions (VSC) to include at least two post-9/11 veterans.
“The increase in military conflicts since September 11, 2001 has created a new generation of Post 9/11 veterans,” Stewart said. “These men and women make up a large portion of the veteran community here in Ohio, and it is time we recognize that.”
However, currently, only 12 percent of VSC slots are filled by post-9/11 veterans. The makeup of each county’s 5-member VSC is based on nominations made by veterans’ service organizations, such as the VFW, American Legion, and/or AMVETS. VSCs oversee budget appropriations of more than $90 million statewide in aid allocated for support for Ohio’s veterans.
Under Stewart’s legislation, Ohio will return to its past policy of ensuring all generations of veterans are sufficiently represented on its VSCs. The bill requires that 2 of the 5 seats on a VSC must be filled by a post-9/11 veteran, and that each veteran service organization submitting its list of 3 recommendations for a VSC must also include the name of at least one post-9/11 veteran as a potential appointee. Further, the bill designates the Board of County Commissioners as the appointing authority for one of the 5 slots on the VSC.
“As a post-9/11 Army infantry veteran, I believe it is crucial that we adapt Ohio’s VSC structure to ensure we are helping all returning veterans in the most effective way possible,” Stewart said. “Increasing the number of post-9/11 veterans with a literal ‘seat at the table is an important part of making that happen, it was an idea I campaigned on, and I am excited to work towards its passage.”
