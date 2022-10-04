Stewart to Introduce Legislation to Improve Veteran Service Commissions

Rep. Brian Stewart

COLUMBUS – Representative Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) will soon introduce legislation that would require Veteran Service Commissions (VSC) to include at least two post-9/11 veterans. 

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments