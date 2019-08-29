NELSONVILLE — The seventh annual opiate and addiction roundtable took place at The Lodge at Hocking College last Thursday with roughly 40 politicians, social workers, law enforcement and courtroom specialists in attendance.
The event has been hosted by Representative Steve Stivers each year since its founding. This year’s discussion was broken down into topics involving treatment and rehabilitation, housing and employment and community impact and prevention.
Hocking County has seen the effects of opiates and other drugs in various ways. Researcher for the Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office, Wes Gilkey, helped start a database of people’s drugs of choice in Hocking County. The drug of choice for the county started off as heroin, but it has changed to meth and Suboxone.
One of the treatment options for opioid addicts is a buprenorphine known as Suboxone. Its usage in treatment is controversial, which became evident as the roundtable discussion progressed. Hocking County Municipal Court Judge Fred Moses said he is for Suboxone treatment, but only under very controlled circumstances.
“If you come to Hocking Municipal and talk to those who are using Suboxone at any given time, they will tell you they are getting high off it or they are mixing it with other drugs,” Moses exclaimed. “It is not that I don’t want them to use it, the issue is not with Suboxone, the issue is with how it is being used and delivered.”
Getting clean can often mean relying on professionals trained in drug treatment, but Chief Executive Officer at The Ohio Council of Behavioral Health and Family Services Teresa Lampl is concerned about there being no incentive to fill these positions.
“We are struggling to build and develop the capacity to provide treatment services because of the workforce,” Lampl said. “We are asking people to come and work at our organizations and we cannot compete with the rising minimum wage.”
“My employees don’t make much. They are mission driven,” remarked Theressa Snyder, executive director of Perry Behavioral Health Choices. “I worked at a small community access hospital and I made more as a second year registered nurse than I make in a 32-year profession that required a master’s degree.”
Lampl also stressed the importance of teaching children about addiction and giving them a foundation of knowledge that will help them grow into a clean and sober life as an adult. She mentioned programs she has been a part of in different high schools and how effective they have been.
But what children are taught in school may be countered by what they are experiencing in their home or lack thereof. Vinton County Prosecutor Trecia Brown discussed her encounter with a young man she said was living in the woods.
“He said he switched from cocaine to meth because meth is cheaper,” Brown remarked. “My difficulty when sending people to a homeless shelter is that the closest one is in Athens so I try to get these people to stay in their programs and help them find employment.”
According to the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) definition of homelessness, those who are under 18 cannot be considered homeless; a rule that Stivers is trying to change with a bill he has been sponsoring.
Those who have housing and are living within a community may face other challenges such as trying to prevent the numerous ways drugs can enter into a community. Brown said she has had reports of people receiving their specific drugs through different mail services.
And as the ritual for how the drugs enter a community changes, the drugs themselves are also changing and becoming more synthetic. This poses a threat in terms of a health risk and a legality issue.
“Synthetic drugs are not scheduled and there can be problems prosecuting folks taking synthetic drugs,” Stivers stated. “You can change the molecule of a synthetic drug enough so that it is not the same drug and it is not illegal, but it is giving people the same effects.”
As addicts are trying to get clean or continue their stretch of sobriety, they still may have their past haunt them in different ways. One of which may be happen when they are trying to find a place to live. A few people in the roundtable discussed how sometimes former addicts have difficulty finding a home or are kicked out of their current home solely because of their past issues. Stressors like not having a home may lead a former addict back into their old habits.
Beside teaching children and teenagers how to avoid using drugs, other preventative tips that were suggested included using an evidence-based strategies when treating addicts such as behavioral therapy.
Since the first roundtable, three pieces of legislation have been passed into law that developed during these roundtables.
Stivers said the roundtable used to be driven toward specifically discussing opioids, but with the rise of methamphetamine, and synthetic drugs, he wanted the discussion to be more inclusive.
Representatives were present from several surrounding counties including Hocking, Athens, Perry and Pickaway.
