COLUMBUS — Representative Steve Stivers (R-OH) is hosting a virtual job fair to help connect qualified applicants with potential employers. This event is open to all individuals in Ohio’s 15th District and those seeking employment are invited to attend the fair.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing the impacts of a global pandemic that shut down huge segments of our economy, but I’m excited for this event to connect job seekers with folks to provide them a chance to get back up,” said Stivers. “It’s a great chance to help connect qualified job seekers with employers who are eager to fill positions.”
Since 2011, Representative Stivers has hosted an annual job fair for constituents of the 15th District. Now, as communities are still recovering from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, and unemployment rates are unacceptably high, these events are more important than ever.
However, in an effort to be mindful of the health and safety of participants, this job fair will again be virtual, hosted on the online platform, Brazen.
This is the fourth such event hosted by Representative Stivers. The first, held in September 2020, saw participation rates exceeding 80 percent, and over 250 applicants moved forward in the hiring process.
Employers are seeking to fill positions across multiple sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, engineering, transportation, insurance, banking and distribution. All education levels are welcome.
To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3gUiyko.