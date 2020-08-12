CIRCLEVILLE — In a time when gathering in large numbers is being advised against, U.S. Congressman Steve Stivers’ office has gotten creative with helping to find Ohioans work.
Stivers’ office is hosting a virtual job fair on Sept. 8. Residents can visit his website and sign up to participate where they’ll be given a link the day of and can meet with prospective employers via a live video chat. The event is free to participate in.
“Since coming to Congress, some of my top priorities have been supporting job creation and connecting Ohioans with good-paying jobs,” Stivers said. “That’s why, for the past nine years, I have hosted an annual job fair. Now, as our country is faced with double-digit unemployment as a result of the shutdown of large segments of our economy, helping folks find gainful employment has never been more important. However, we also need to take precautions to ensure we are not exposing our neighbors to the coronavirus. That’s why this year’s job fair is going to be different.”
Stivers said the online platform will be live from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for participants to use.
“They can access it with any internet connected device,” he added. “They can connect by video chat and exchange resumes and references. We expect to have 50 to 70 employers signed up.”
Stivers said as businesses reopen and ramp up operations following the shutdowns this spring, they’re looking to fill open positions.
“There are some companies that had to downsize during the crisis and now they’re trying to ramp up and there will be opportunity for people who want to work, to work,” Stivers mentioned. “Some of those jobs might involve working from home or being an essential worker. There will be part-time and full-time jobs. There will be jobs from starter jobs all the way to a Ph.D.”
The previous job fair had 79 employers and about 1,000 people attend. This time around there is online capacity out to 1,500.
“It’s not completely unlimited and job seekers should go to the website and get signed up for the job fair,” Stivers remarked.
To sign up, interested job seekers can visit Stivers’ website at https://stivers.house.gov/constituentservices/job-fair.htm. Any employers interested can reach out to his office at Lancaster at 740-654-2654.
“This is a really important time for folks now that the $600 for unemployment is done,” he said. “A lot of employees are looking and we hope that people sign up for a chance to get in contact for some great jobs with great employers.”