CIRCLEVILLE — The price is right on the shelves in Ohio with no additional costs during Ohio’s tax-free holiday, occurring from Friday, Aug. 7 at midnight until Sunday, Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Most commonly, the items affected by the two-day tax-free holiday are school-related items, as the upcoming school year is right around the corner.
And it comes at a perfect time as parents begin shopping for new school shoes, clothes, school supplies and anything their children would need for the upcoming year and many students find benefit in this holiday as their exciting school supply shopping prices can be cut in half.
During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:
• An item of clothing priced at $75 or less;
• An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less; and
• An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.
Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.
Clothing can be purchased, which is defined as all human wearing apparel suitable for general use including, but is not limited to, shirts; blouses; sweaters; pants; shorts; skirts; dresses; uniforms for athletic and nonathletic; shoes and shoe laces; insoles for shoes; sneakers; sandals; boots; overshoes; slippers; steel-toed shoes; underwear; socks and stockings; hosiery; pantyhose; footlets; coats and jackets; rainwear, gloves and mittens for general use; hats and caps; ear muffs; belts and suspenders; neckties; scarves; aprons for household and shop; lab coats; athletic supporters; bathing suits and caps; beach capes and coats; costumes; baby receiving blankets; diapers for children and adults as well as disposable diapers; rubber pants, garters and garter belts; girdles; formal wear and wedding apparel.
Instructional material is defined as reference books, reference maps and globes, textbooks, and workbooks.
A complete list of qualified items can be found by visiting the Ohio Department of Taxation website at tax.ohio.gov