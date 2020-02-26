CIRCLEVILLE — For those who have either had personal items lost or stolen, it could sometimes take a miracle in order to get the property returned. However, after nearly 46 years, an old rifle is being returned to its rightful owners.
Images provided by the Circleville Police Department indicates that the gun was of old origin maybe dating back to the World War II era. The model holds a bolt action function, according to the Circleville Police Department.
The World War II era 8mm German Mauser rifle was discovered during the course of the investigation of a 34-year-old man who threatened suicide as well as harm to officers. The rifle was reported stolen from an area in Madison, Wisconsin in 1973, according to Sergeant Matthew Hafey of the Circleville Police Department.
Detective with the local police department made arrangements with the Madison Police Department to return the rifle to its owners. The original owner is now deceased; however, the gun will be returned to the family of the original owner. According to Hafey, the family is now going through mandatory background checks in order for the gun to be returned.
No name was provided for the original owner.
The Circleville Herald obtained the report from Circleville Police Department detailing how the gun was located.
On Nov. 5, 2019, the Circleville Police Department was alerted to an incident at a residence addressed along Watt Street in the City of Circleville. The call for law enforcement occurred at approximately 9:36 a.m. involving a man threatening to take his own life.
Officer Matthew Hafey was the responding officer for the department giving a brief narrative on events that occurred. Officer Hafey details that officers were dispatched to the residence on Watt Street. The report that came into the department stated that there was a male who was threatening suicide.
Hafey also details that the man was also threatening to shoot responding officers if they arrived at his residence. Officers from the department quickly responded to the incident with assistance from Municipal Court Probation officers. The male was transported to Berger Hospital for further evaluations after surrendering peacefully to the officers.