NEW HOLLAND — A storm that passed through Pickaway County Thursday evening, with the potential for a tornado, took out two barns on two separate properties northeast of New Holland and damaged trees across the area.
Darrin Flick, Pickaway County EMA Director, called the damage “pretty significant” around the village and to the northeast of it.
“The most significant damage is at Mouser Road and Dick Road, just outside New Holland,” he said. “Two barns were destroyed, pretty much leveled by wind. Inside the village, there were a number of trees and power lines down and power was out until late last night. There were some small fires from some power poles that were smoldering.”
Both the New Holland Cemetery and the village offices had large trees destroyed by the storm.
So far, the National Weather Service has not declared there was a tornado, but depending on initial reports, they could send out a team to further investigate if they believe there was one or not.
“Nobody was injured, that I am aware of, and nobody needed shelter,” he said. “They were working on it until late in the evening. I’m sure they’ll be cleaning up for a couple of days; there were a significant number of trees that were down. A lot of roads that were blocked are now open, but they’ll have to cut up those trees and get those disposed of.”
Flick said he and Sheriff Matthew Hafey were in the area doing surveys to help the National Weather Service with their survey.
“I sent [The National Weather Service] some areal pictures of the area to help them with their survey,” he said. “If they believe there might have been a tornado out there, the National Weather Service out of Wilmington will send out a team to do a survey and determine if there was a tornado that touched down.”
Hafey said he was finished up in the office and once the warning went out, he headed west, first through Williamsport, where he saw no damage before moving on toward New Holland.
“I checked all through Williamsport and didn’t find anything and then I saw Mowser Road and saw a barn that was totally obliterated,” he said.
Hafey shared that Pick-A-Fay Joint Fire District and Box65 helped one resident who needed power assistance.
“We had Pick-A-Fay and Box65 out there who had set up a generator for an elderly gentleman who had a breathing machine, so he was able to stay in his home,” he said.
Flick said the National Weather Service’s tornado warning and the sirens worked during the storm.
“We were expecting some severe weather, and Mother Nature delivered,” he said. “Luckily, the tornado sirens went off and nobody was injured. The damage was significant to those two barns and those two properties, but all things told, no houses were destroyed and nobody was hurt, which is the important thing.”