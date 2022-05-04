ASHVILLE — Straight-line winds caused severe storm damage near Ashville along state Route 674, also known as County Line Road north of state Route 752.
The damage occurred in Pickaway County, where EMA Director Gary Cameron investigated the scene. No injuries have been reported as a result of the storm.
“I observed two utility poles snapped in half and debris in the roadway,” Cameron said about arriving in the area. “Further north from the intersection, OSP Sergeant Cooper and ODOT were in the process of removing fallen trees, limbs and debris from the roadway. South Central Power crews were arriving to the area and assessing damage. SCP stated that it will take much of the night to repair and restore services.”
Cameron said the home is unoccupied and there was no need for immediate assistance.
“Most of the moderate structural damage occurred at 305/385 state Route 674,” he said. “The unoccupied farmhouse appears to be owned by Kenneth and Margaret Highfield and the adjoining property owned by McCray Farms. During my contact with them, they appeared to be connected through family.”
Cameron said ODOT worked to clear the road and he contacted the National Weather Service who sent out the investigator who determined the damage was consistent with straight line winds.