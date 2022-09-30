Strategic Plan Consultant Presents Findings, Hears From Council

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council heard from the consultant, The Montrose Group, who is working on a new Strategic Plan for Circleville following some community focus group meetings.
Jamie Beier Grant, director of economic planning with The Montrose Group, told council they were interested in their ideas as they wrap up their research and listening part of the plan and move into recommendations and action part of the strategic plan.
Grant reminded council that when developing the plan they have three phases, learn listen and do.
“The learn phase is where we really took a deep dive into who Circleville is from a demographic, social characteristic and income standpoint based on state and federal data and some local data,” Grant said. “We’ve wrapped that up and are just about done with the second phase. We reached out to have stakeholder sessions with businesses, community partners, government representatives, education and a smaller group of resident input.”
Grant said from those sessions there have been a lot of common themes.
“It’s great that the stakeholders all seem to be singing from the same songbook when it comes to who Circleville is and what the future is that they envision,” she said. “That is great to see.”
All city residents will have the opportunity to participate in a listen session on Oct. 12 at Circleville Fire Station Community Room (south door entrance), located at 586 N. Court Street.That meeting is slated for 6 p.m.
“It’s an open house session we want to have and that will round out the listen sessions we host for the project,” Grant said.
Another part of the process, Grant spoke about a community survey that was put out.
“We had close to 300 responses back from residents in Circleville or people that work in Circleville that completed the survey,” she said. “One person could complete one survey. We know they’re all unique surveys. It was well aligned with some of the themes we had in our individual stakeholder sessions as well. There’s a lot of alignment within the community.”
Grant mentioned a few things that came up during their listen phase including the importance of community facilities, the importance of downtown, residential development and industrial manufacturing development and how infrastructure is aligned to support it.
“These are all themes we’ve heard through the listening sessions and the public surveys that were sent out,” she said.
Grant said following the community town hall on Oct. 12 they’ll move into the “do” phase of the strategic plan’s development and that phase includes not only recommendations but also include examples and processes to get a project underway.
Grant said the Montrose Group is excited to take all the feedback and condense it down before explaining what they had gathered so far.
“I feel like Circleville is your oyster and we’re here to take all those ideas you have and align them with the community,” Grant said.
Council President Barry Keller shared that a small group of city officials including himself, council member Sheri Theis, Mayor Don McIlroy and Auditor Mark Bidwell and that the meeting that night was a chance for the other members of council to share their thoughts.
One of the big talking points of City Council was the city income tax, which is 2.5 percent and council asked what it would look like for the city to lower that in the future.
Caryn Koch Esterline mentioned other nearby areas that have lower income taxes and that Circleville doesn’t want to be a bedroom community.
“What can help bring in especially small businesses? I believe it’s lowering the income tax and spreading it out because people absorb the services,” she said. “We have a lot more people working outside the city making more money than we do inside. We talk about the downtown and wanting more businesses and bringing more people in I think we have to lower the tax rate.”
Nate Green, managing director of economic development at The Montrose Group, said the tax rate was part of the fiscal analysis and he called it “a great suggestion.”
“I think you’re not out of line with anyone in the region, most of the Columbus suburbs are two, two and half percent,” he said. “As far as attracting business the income tax doesn’t matter. The companies don’t look at that when they locate somewhere and neither do developers.”
Council also discussed housing, downtown development, economic development including small businesses and parks, among other subjects, with the Montrose Group.
The committee also forwarded one piece of legislation to regular city council for Tuesday’s meeting, allowing the Circleville Youth Leagues to utilize Ted Lewis Park as a parking location for the Circleville Pumpkin Show.