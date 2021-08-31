CIRCLEVILLE — The Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Services Board presented Lt. Johnathan Strawser with their Community Champion Award Tuesday afternoon.
Strawser, a member of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, was presented with the award for his efforts earlier this month. He was nominated by now Chief Deputy James Brown. Strawser was recognized during the Pickaway County Commissioners' meeting in front of senior staff at the sheriff’s office.
“[He was nominated] for his efforts to assist an individual in crisis on Aug. 6 of this year,” Penny Dehner, ADAMH Board Executive Director, said. “Lt. Strawser responded to a call for a barricaded person with a gun. He knew this person had prior experiences with paranoia and suffered from mental illness.
He relied upon his past experiences with the individual, his knowledge of the community and his training. The lieutenant went above and beyond to not only deescalate the crisis, but followed up to assist the individual. This exceptional work is why the ADAMH Board feels it is so important to recognize Lt. Strawser.”
Dehner said that a lot of times, officers are given a bad rap and she said it is an honor and privilege to stand next to you.
“He went above and beyond his training and quite frankly, not only saved a life, but saved our community turmoil and unnecessary use of force against a person with mental illness,” she said. “Thank you for taking care of our community.”
Chief Deputy James Brown said, “The extra efforts of Lt. Strawser reduced a potential entry by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team that could have led to the individual being harmed.
Strawser, who spoke briefly, shared that he knew the man who was in trouble and that he’d even helped him before. When the call came out for the home, he responded knowing he could help.
“I’ve even given this guy rides to work before,” he said. “As [Brown] said, I was able to talk him out and I even ended up following up the next day and got him back into counseling. It’s my understanding he’s still doing that and is back on his medicine. We were able to get him out and we didn’t have to break in and potentially shoot him. He was supposed to have a double-barrel shotgun that night even though he did not. It was a very bizarre situation. However, everyone went home safe; he went home safe.”