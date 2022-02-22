CHILLICOTHE — Following comments made by a student at Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center, multiple Ross County Deputies were at the school Tuesday out of hat the district called an “abundance of caution.”
According to Superintendent Jonathan Davis, a student made some comments regarding school safety while on school grounds that were concerning to other students and staff whom then reported the matter further.
Davis said the student was then sent home from school and Ross County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at the school and conducted an investigation, which is something that likely got students talking about the matter. The school was never placed in lockdown.
“Earlier today, we began working with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office regarding comments a student made about school safety,” the district said in a statement to social media.
“We appreciate the response of our staff and students, as well as the thorough and detailed work of the sheriff’s department to ensure all students are safe, as that is our number one priority.
“Thank you to everyone who reached out with information regarding this matter,” the statement concluded.
Davis said the school district, with Ross County Deputies, is working on what the next steps are for the student who made the comments, including any potential discipline that they “deem appropriate.”