Student sees a life of helping others

MaKenzie Love shows Rotarians some of the technology that allows her to read and write in braille. 

 Photo by David Crawford

CIRCLEVILLE — In conversation, a hint of modesty prevails as MaKenzie Love answers questions about her accomplishments.


  

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments