Student shares life in Brazil

A Brazilian student spending her junior year at Circleville High School recently shared a glimpse of her homeland with members of Circleville Rotary, and detailed how her career path may eventually bring her back to Ohio.
Ana Dutra is staying in Circleville as part of the Rotary Youth Exchange program. Aside from its natural beauty, she described Brazil as the largest country in South America, predominantly Catholic, and home to the only five-time World Cup team.
Like many countries impacted by changing climates, Dutra said Brazil, the world's largest coffee producer, is facing a reduction in yields due to warmer weather. She will return to Brazil in June to finish high school, but with a growing interest in politics and current events, she said she hopes to return to Ohio after graduation and attend journalism school at Ohio University.
Her stay in the U.S. is sponsored by Circleville Sunrise Rotary and she is spending the school year with the Will, Jayme and Molly Fountain family. Also at the meeting, Karlyn Neff was inducted as a new Rotary member.
A pharmacist at Schieber Family Pharmacy in Circleville, she was sponsored by Carly Neff.
A proud Rotarian,David Crawford is president of the Circleville Noon RotaryClub.
