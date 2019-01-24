CIRCLEVILLE — Schools’ efforts to alert adults of suspicious activity is credited with helping keep a Circleville student safe following an incident last week outside Circleville Middle School.
On Jan. 18, a different student in the Circleville City School District told a teacher who then notified police of a situation they thought sounded out of the ordinary. Acting on the tip, Dave McIntyre, a Circleville police officer who is also the district’s school resource officer, noticed what he deemed as a suspicious vehicle in the student pick-up line. When McIntyre noticed the vehicle, the vehicle’s occupant noticed the officer and quickly left the area.
McIntyre stopped the vehicle for inspection, leading to the arrest.
The incident is illustrative of the “See something, say something” campaign started by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Evan Debo, the school district’s communication director, said the “See something, say something” is more than a “safety slogan”, it is an activism initiative.”
“Friday’s prompt response by staff and the Circleville Police Department was evidence of the fact that our communication channels are working and that our community has bought in,” he said
McIntyre said Friday’s case was just one example of someone reporting something that would have gone on to happen otherwise.
”If we do not know something is going on, we can’t address the issue,” he said. “Multiple recent incidents would have went unreported until it was too late if concerned citizens had not reported it to us. Each and every tip we receive is investigated. Sometimes a very minor tip leads us to a much larger crime. If you suspect a crime or possible crime, report it to your local law enforcement agency or the Circleville Police Department.”
Christopher J. Bartholomew, 26, of Circleville was charged with criminal child enticement and will stand trial on Feb. 14 in Circleville Municipal Court.
Debo said the system works because tips are anonymous, so people can feel safe when reporting something that they think isn’t right.
“The viability of our anonymous reporting system lies in reassuring potential reporters that no concern is ever too small to be investigated,” he said. “If that is the wish of the reporting person, anonymity will always be preserved when it comes to investigating a concern. That is how we build and sustain trust and get to the root of the claim in short order. That kind of trust happens one student at a time, one parent at a time, and one teacher and community at a time.”
The incident is an example of how the community came together to stop an incident before it started, said Kim Martin, executive director of Pickaway County Family & Children First Council, and the goal of the Pickaway Human Trafficking Coalition.
“The positive outcome of the incident was certainly the culmination of a community that is alert and vigilant about protecting their children,” she said.
The Homeland Security campaign, Martin added, encourages conversations around suspicious activity in a community.
“These conversations have been started by the police department and Circleville City Schools who consistently address concerns about human trafficking and Internet crimes against children,” she said. “Both the police department and Circleville City Schools are deeply embedded in the work of the Human Trafficking Coalition, and for that we are thankful.”
Martin said in general human trafficking crimes go under reported due to a lack of awareness and identification. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s annual Human Trafficking report for 2017, 208 potential victims were identified. Of those 208 193 were women.
“The Pickaway Human Trafficking Coalition is working alongside these and other community partners to raise awareness and prevention work around human trafficking in the county,” she said. “Human Trafficking is happening here, but the good news is our community leaders are already leading the fight against it.”
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said the county is lucky to have school resource officers at all four of the county’s public schools.
“The school resource officers are someone the students can turn to if they have a problem or they see an issue,” he said. “We want them to be accessible to the students and the school districts want them to be accessible and build those relationships with the students. Many times students will pick up or hear something before an adult will. If they have that relationship, they’ll feel comfortable enough to talk to them.”
Radcliff gave credit to McIntyre for being there and his efforts in investigating the situation last week.
“In this world everyone has to be alert,” Radcliff said. “We have to be aware of what our kids our doing and where they are. It’s a different world that we live in today with social media and all the things out there on the Internet. It’s everyone’s responsibility to keep these kids safe.”
To report something to the Circleville Police department call 740-474-8888 or call 740-477-DRUG (3784) to report anonymous drug tips. You can report a tip to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office online at http://www.pickawaysheriff.com/index.php/submit-a-tip.