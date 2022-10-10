CHILLICOTHE — Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center juniors as part of the Law and Public Safety program were maced last week to prepare them for when it happens in the next step of their training. 

Trending Recipe Videos


email scollins@circlevilleherald.com 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments