CIRCLEVILLE — Despite not having many opportunities this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns, some third through sixth grade students did get to experience camp this year thanks to a local partnership.
The Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District, RPHF Solid Waste District and the Pickaway County Park District took 19 students, with help from a half dozen high school volunteers through stations last month to learn about recycling, wildlife and more.
Arista Hartzler, executive assistant with the park district, said the camp was a great success.
“We were thrilled that we were able to still host camp and were able to do so safely with rigorous cleaning, a reduced camp attendance and mask wearing,” Hartzler explained. “We hope that next year we can grow the camp and have many more exciting nature topics for the kids of Pickaway County to enjoy.”
Students made paper with seeds, hiked and learned about leave no trace principles. They also made leaf-bleached dyed t-shirts, paper rockets and learned about flight.
The kids learned about wildlife through games, caught dragonflies and damselflies and learned to ID these insects, while they also fished for bluegill and bass, participated in archery at one of the ranges, learned about recycling with a game that had them mining chocolate chips out of cookies and made a flew kites made of plastic bags.
They learned about birds through a scavenger hunt and hiked the clubs prairie to learn about pollinators.
Lauren Grooms, outreach specialist for Pickaway County at RPHF Solid Waste, said she thought it was a good turn out despite the situation.
“We had a good turnout and we had to increase our age to six grade to increase the number of campers,” she mentioned. “But with the restrictions, I think it turned out well.”
Grooms, who also presented, shared some of the lessons that RPHF put on.
“The first day, we made paper out of old paper scraps and we did a lesson about mining and recycling and the students mined chocolate chips out of cookies,” she told The Circleville Herald.
In addition, Grooms and Hartzler said volunteers helped facilitate the camp to share knowledge.
“We reached out to the volunteers and have some people very knowledgeable about things other than solid waste and the parks, like with the pollinators,” Grooms said.
“We want to thank the volunteers and presenters that made this camp possible,” Hartzler added.
Hartzler said next year’s camp is tentatively scheduled for Canal Park for July 20 through July 22 for third through fifth grade students.
“Our future plans are to rotate the camp between MVCH, the Sportsman Club and Canal Park to give campers different camps and experiences each year they come,” she concluded.