CHILLICOTHE — If you’re a senior in the Commercial Carpentry Program at Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, chances are you’re not in class in the afternoon but on the job.
February is Career and Technical Education Month and Pickaway-Ross is highlighting the changes the school has made to their carpentry programs.
Aaron McManes, commercial carpentry instructor, said the program changed from a partly residential one to full commercial in 2018. He believes it to be the only such program taught in Ohio that’s dedicated to commercial carpentry.
“Right now as far as we know we’re the only program in the State of Ohio that does all commercial carpentry for the students,” McManes stated. “There are other programs that incorporate commercial carpentry but we’re the only one that does just commercial.”
Before 2018, instead of getting on the job work experience at places like Corna Koosing, Elford and Miles McClellan students would build a project house during their senior year. This year’s group of seniors is the first to focus on just commercial carpentry for two years.
“The main difference is that residential builds houses but commercial builds things like office buildings, hospitals and schools, those sorts of the things,” he added. “After the students leave here they go into an apprenticeships program for four years, which is like college for them, and it doesn’t cost them anything. They’re then on set pay raises, like every six months.”
According to McManes, the program helps get the students set themselves up for success in their career.
“We had one student who worked ahead and finished up in January last year, took his senior classes online and finished in March and then went out two weeks later with a contractor and has been working for them full time since,” McManes continued.
“He’s still enrolled in high school and he’s getting a year of apprenticeship school out of the way while he’s in high school.”
McManes said there’s still room with the program that should students want to go to college and pursue education that will lead them down a path to potentially be a foreman or superintendent.
“The good thing about the apprenticeship program is that there is college credit attached to the program,” he explained. “They’ll still have the opportunity to go to college and get a degree in construction management which will help them move up to the superintendent position. They don’t have to take that route but they can choose to do that if they want to.”
McManes remarked that the employers have been very receptive to the students.
“There’s a huge demand right now for carpenters and really any trade,” McManes remarked. “The students are getting more experience and helps the contractors out as well. It works out for everyone.”
McManes is proud of his students and their success.
“These students are getting a really good opportunity to get into a good career. Just working straight with no overtime it’s easy to make $60,000 a year. If you become a foreman or superintendent you could make well over $100,000,” he concluded.