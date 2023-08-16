Students make their way to school outside Circleville Elementary on Wednesday morning.
Circleville Elementary School students walk past the buses on their way to school.
Circleville Elementary School Assistant Principal Lisa Powers (center) greets students as they enter the school on Wednesday during the first day of school.
Parents were on hand taking pictures of their children before they dropped them off at school for the day.
Circleville Elementary students marched to school as staff members reminded them to walk and not run towards the school.
Circleville Elementary School students walk into the school, some escorted to the door by parents, Wednesday for their first day back for the new school year.
Students get off the bus on their way to Circleville Elementary.
CIRCLEVILLE — Students across Pickaway County have returned to school this week with many students first day being Wednesday.
