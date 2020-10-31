CIRCLEVILLE — The music and musicians from studio one are going to continue to sound it’s just now under new ownership.
Earlier this month Mary Jane and Gary Dean sold the business after 43 years to Rachel Lynch a graduate of Ohio Christian University and resident of Circleville.
Lynch, 26, is originally from New Holland and has participated in Roundtown Players productions and even attended Studio One as a child.
“My grandpa started taking me to lessons at Studio One when I was seven,” she said. “I took piano lessons there for quite a while. That led me to join band in High School, I played the trumpet.”
Lynch said when she saw the business go up for sale she had to jump at the chance. She currently works at Head Start in Chillicothe so music isn’t really her 9 to 5 job.
“I am just trying to be happy and when I saw it, I knew that It was something that would make me happy. I’ve known the Dean’s my whole life and Mary Jane was my professor at OCU.”
Mary Jane Dean, said she is excited to see the studio continue to give quality music lessons, OMEA coaching as well as heading in some new directions that Lynch has planned.
“We had been in business 43 years and it came time for me to semi-retire so my husband put the business on the market and Rachel came to take a look at it,” Mary Jane said of the decision to sell. “We feel an obligation to give our young people and adults of Pickaway County the arts. I think now with COVID-19 people need to have something solid in their lives like music that they can count on.”
Lynch calls music a passion, something that started as a thing to do but has since branched off.
“It led me to doing shows at Roundtown Players and being in musicals, meeting people, including my fiance, and it’s a part of all parts of my life even when I don’t realize it,” she said.
Lynch said she’s focused now on adding to the store so people have a local option to by parts and instruments.
“There’s not a whole lot in there right now, we have strings, drum sticks and valve oil,” she said. “I’d really like to sell and rent instruments and have a rental program as well as more of a variety of things in the store.”
Currently Studio One offers lessons in guitar, percussion, piano, stringed instruments, brass instruments, woodwind instruments and voice.
“We’ve added several new teachers and we’re looking to get more students,” she said.
Lynch said Studio One can be a place for the community to learn and continue to do music into adult hood or to pick up an instrument early.
“The motto they’ve used for a long time is that we have lessons for people from 4 to 104,” she said. “I think that rings true because you can learn music and it’s such an outlet that brings people joy. When high school band is over people don’t need to stop playing music. They can further their education and keep the love of music and passion alive.
I see so many people that after high school band is over their music career is done. It helps people find joy, that’s what it’s done for me.”
Lynch said the arts are important and that residents of Circleville take art programs seriously she told the story of a passerby who stopped while she was painting the businesses’ phone number on the window.
“A guy was walking by and asked if we had guitar strings, I told him we did and he went in and bought some,” she said. “He was telling me that they had to drive a half our to get some or order them on amazon and that he’d much rather buy them from someone local than from Amazon. I think it’s nice to have something in your town right around the corner.”
Lynch thanked the Deans for helping her with the transition process and continuing to be a part of the music community.
“Mary Jane is helping me figure out the legal paperwork and everything,” she said. “She’s teaching lessons here and Gary is still involved.”
Dean said she will do whatever it takes to help Lynch succeed.
“I have high hopes for what she can do,” Dean said. “She’s got youth, enthusiasm and a good music background,” Dean said. “I think she’ll take it 43 more years.”