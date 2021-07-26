An event that changed the world — Sept. 11, 2001 became a day of heartbreak, anger, revenge and loss. Two decades ago, the world changed and the United States instantly went on high alert after a passenger jet was hijacked, crashing into the World Trade Center in New York City, then 17 minutes later, another came. One closely after went to the Pentagon for a strike while another was crashing in a field in Somerset County, Pa.
It was an event that had not been experienced before and brought a blanket of horror, grief and confusion to cover each single person in the nation.
Those who lived though that day two decades ago may have vivid memories of their exact location and activities, while others are just vaguely forming memories through the fog of being so young. Throughout the 20 years since, each person has witnessed the changes, which have formed in America because of this catastrophic event. It has brought people together and sometimes driven them apart. It has changed how we see ourselves, our country and our world.
For the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, Adams Publishing Group will be producing a special publication. The Circleville Herald is asking readers to submit their stories and memories of that day, as well as thoughts, observations and feelings on the changes in America since that day, good or bad.
Did you or someone you know change the course of life because of this attack on the United States? Do you have a forever-lasting memory you would like to share? When you first heard what had happened, what was your first reaction? Do you remember what your local community did and how it reacted to this event?
We want to hear from you. We want to help you share your story to keep alive the idea that unified the nation — “Never Forget.” If you have a story, you are encouraged to reach out to Editor Emily Moore at emoore@circlevilleherald.com. Help us tell the story that needs to not be forgotten.