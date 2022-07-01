CIRCLEVILLE — The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) Summer Crisis is now underway and Pickaway County Community Action, with support from the Ohio Department of Development are taking applications.
The Summer Crisis program provides eligible Ohioans, including those in Pickaway County, with assistance paying electric bills or central air condition repairs now through Sept. 30.
"The Home Energy Assistance Program continues to be a cornerstone program of Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA)," Becky Hammond, executive director, said. "There continues to be clients who, because of limited financial resources, have difficulty maintaining their utility services. The primary goal of HEAP is to generate positive financial benefits by addressing the payment trouble of low-income customers based on lack of affordability."
The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member's health, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Conditions can include such things as lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma.
Also, Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP) who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.
To apply for the program appointments can be made by calling PICCA at 740-889-1040. Clients should bring with them copies of their most recent energy bills, a list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member, proof of citizenship for each member, proof of disability if applicable and physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for the household."
In addition to the economic assistance being provided by PICCA, the organization has opened it's doors as a cooling center from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekdays in which it gets above 90 degrees. To confirm the center is open contact PICCA directly at 740-477-1655.