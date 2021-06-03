CIRCLEVILLE — The Coughlin Summer Event Series is returning in 2021 with the first event, a self-guided business crawl this month to benefit a military veterans charity.
The Be Local, Buy Local Crawl will give shoppers a chance at prizes, special offers and “surprises” at the participating Downtown Circleville businesses. The Pickaway County Visitors Bureau and Tootle’s Bar organized the event. The event is June 18 and 19 all day.
Jenny Rhoads, associate administrator at the Pickaway County Welcome Center and Pickaway County Visitors Bureau, said they wanted to do this event to support local businesses.
“We wanted to have some way to get people out and about to support the downtown businesses,” she said. “We could do sales, but this is more about asking people to shop and potentially buy stuff. We wanted to do Father’s Day weekend because there’s not as much going on.”
The beneficiary of the fundraiser will be the Desert Knights and the Armed Forces Relief Project, which supports military veterans and their families by providing food and other needs.
“They’re a really cool group and their organization had a ‘dad’ feel to it,” she said. "I found them through an event they're having later this summer at the agriculture and event center."
Passports for the event go on sale June 7 with the event to take place on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19, which is Father’s Day weekend. Passports are available at Tootles, Scioto Valley Coffee, the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau and at www.pickaway.com.
Among the 24 Circleville businesses that are participating are: ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle, Circleville Nutrition, Ivy Court, Main Street Pub and Grub, Moonstone Circle, Rosena's Treasures, Scioto Valley Coffee, Sharff's, Taesty's Food Truck, Tootle's Bar and Wittich's Candy Shop.
Rhoads said Ashli Tate and Tootles have organized music for the event that weekend.
“There’s going to be some musicians outside and we have permission to use the sidewalks and it’ll be like a gallery hop type of event,” she said. “I hope 'crawl' doesn’t discourage people, it’s not completely about drinking, but it’s about going different places and including everyone that wanted to be involved.”
This is the first of three events this summer as part of the series. The Uptown Classic 3-on-3 tournament is on July 24 and the Pickaway Music and Food Truck Festival is on Aug. 14. The Pizza Trail will be returning as well but details are still being finalized.