CIRCLEVILLE — More than 100 children participated in the return of Super Friday at the YMCA that was held last week.
The event, held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 18, was co-sponsored by Foundations4Youth, Circleville Sunrise Rotary and Pickaway County Community Action.
"This was our first Super Friday event since COVID-19 and it was so much fun," Jeff Phillips, executive director of the Pickaway County Family YMCA, said.
"We are so grateful for our community partners, all of whom came together to serve local youth in a positive way."
The event featured two bounce houses and an inflatable gaga pit. The children were fed pizza and had opportunities to swim in the indoor pool.
Phillips said the next free community event is to be Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Healthy Kids Day event is to feature alpacas, touch-a-truck vehicles, swim evaluations, arts and crafts, gymnastics, dance and pickleball demos, face painting, and more.