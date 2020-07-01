CIRCLEVILLE — According to a spokesperson with Survival Flight, the medical service company is closing two of its bases in the state of Ohio due to struggles with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to spokesperson Ryan Stubenrauch, after an internal review of normal operations during the subsequent economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company “reluctantly” will be closing two bases in Ohio as of Monday, June 29.
“Our Ohio bases were the furthest from our core operations area in Arkansas, and have been the hardest hit by the new economic realities,” Stubenrauch told The Circleville Herald. “This isn’t a move we take lightly, but it must be done to protect our company and the hundreds of employees at our 16 other bases across the Southern United States.”
He concluded the company’s official statement ending with how the company values its employees and that it will be offering them all an opportunity to transfer to other bases within the company.
According to its official website, Survival Flight is an emergency medical transportation company that is committed to air transportation for medical purposes.
Survival Flight is currently based out of Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma but is able to fly anywhere in the United States where the services are needed.
The base in Pickaway County was originally located at 2665 North Court Street, located in the City of Circleville. Survival Flight has been in the county for just less than two years. The other base for the company was located in Marion.
“Given the pandemic and its effect on the economy everywhere, it’s hard to make long term predictions right now,” Stubenrauch said.