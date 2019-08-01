CIRCLEVILLE — In the United States, there are an estimated 3 million food trucks and that number now includes one based out of Circleville.
Tae Spell, owner of Taesty’s, said he’s thought about starting a food truck for the last few years.
“I like the concept of a food truck because it’s not a stationary location and you’re able to be mobile,” said Spell, 32. “If you’re mobile, you’re able to have better odds with profit and loss. If you’re set up somewhere and the market changes you can go to a different place with a better market. It also helps out as well because a stationary place is more money up front for the building.”
Spell, an area transplant who came to attend Ohio Christian University in 2007 where he graduated from in 2011 with a degree in business management, used his talents on the basketball court and baseball diamond to help pay for school and even played semi-pro basketball.
After his athletics days were over he got into the restaurant business, working his way up through Roosters in Circleville to become the assistant general manager before being promoted to general manager at the store in Springfield, Ohio.
He’s taken what he’s learned at Roosters and with the backing of his wife, friends and family and created Taesty’s based on some recipes that are familiar to him.
“One of our main dishes that’s unique is our fried chicken wings and a house dry rub seasoning that makes it unique,” he said. “We also have pulled pork sliders with slaw on top and wagu beef sliders. We get our beef locally from Gabriel Farms here in Circleville. We also have baked mac and cheese, baked beans and fresh cut fries. It’s always awesome when a food truck has fresh cut fries.”
Spell, who held a grand opening event Wednesday night and donated 25 percent of the evenings sales to Foundations4Youth, the youth drop-in center in Circleville, has joined the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce and said he wants to be part of the community.
“I know that local support is what makes you and being able to build around your community,” he said. “Being at different Roosters I saw those stores that were in the local chamber and how that local support helped them out a lot. I want to be able to show not only to the local administration but also to the families my appreciation and to make sure we’re here to support Circleville as much as Circleville supports us.”
Marlee Martin, president of the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce, confirmed that Taesty’s is the only solo food truck that’s a member of the chamber.
“We’re very excited to have a business like Taesty’s here in Circleville and Pickaway County,” Martin said. “Having a business like Taesty’s enhances the quality of life and support for the community because they will be an ambassador for Circleville and Pickaway County.”
Spell said currently he’s the only official employee but his wife, brother and other family members help him when he needs it.
“I’m the sole owner but I can’t tell you that it’s just me running [the truck,]” he said. “My wife is right by my side willing to do anything I need, my brother is right here with me. I have them and the rest of the family supports me as well.”
Spell said the plan is to operate in town on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pumpkin Show Park serving lunch with the hope to increase to more days if they’re successful.
“If it’s something that people like as we go and we can get more days, I’d be willing to add them at that point,” he said.