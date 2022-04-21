CIRCLEVILLE — One of Circleville’s own is expanding his food truck empire with a second truck coming later this year and a new storefront location in Circleville opening next week.
Tae Spell, owner of Taesty’s, started a food truck in 2019 and has been successful enough that he’s opening a site that will serve an expanded menu, and will also serve as a prep location for their two food trucks.
Taesty’s serves southern style dishes including beef and pulled pork sliders, fried chicken, loaded french fires, baked beans and mac and cheese. The takeout and delivery restaurant will also offer green beans, fried fish and sweet potato casserole.
“We’ll be adding those items because we’ll have more space here at the store,” Spell said. “We’ll do specials every week that will be something else, a special southern recipe to have during that week along with the rest of the menu.”
Spell said the plan all along was to eventually expand out into a permanent location like the one at 410 S. Pickaway St., but the location became available near downtown and that made the idea possible.
“The main purpose for the location is our food trucks,” he said. “We have the one that everyone knows but we have another one we’re currently building out. Our main thing was we needed space to have prep done so at the end of the day we don’t have to do three to four hours of prep after daylong events... This space alone, away from the carry out and delivery side of things, being able to have the commissary is a big win for us. When we found the location and it was inside Circleville that just made it so much better.”
The new store will open on April 29. Spell said the plan is to be open Wednesday through Sautrday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The food truck will operate as it has for the last two days continuing to be out at five to six days a week.
Spell said that for him, learning some of the new things that come with operating beyond a food truck has been the most challenging part.
“We’re getting a different knowledge, it’s like going back to school and studying,” he said. “Food trucks have a whole set of rules and codes but the store is different. You need to make sure that you’re able to operate and do what you’re supposed to do.”
Spell has taken to YouTube to learn some of the things they need to do to get done, such as how to mount their menu TV, something DJ Malone, Spell’s friend and co-worker, was doing this week.
“You never understand all the different trades you have to learn,” he said.
Spell said it’s also been difficult to have to be patient, as things take more time.
“With the truck you can take the list of requirements that I need to make sure are done and as long as I make sure they’re done and all our i’s are dotted and our t’s are crossed, we’re good to go,” he said. “On the store side of things there are so many other departments and things you have to go through. You have to get a building permit, a sign permit, there are so many more hands involved than with a food truck. It’s a process to be patient and understand that we’re still learning.”
Spell said he’s very excited to open the new store.
“It’s one thing (Malone) reminded me since last year, that when we get involved in something... to always take a step back and see it,” he said. “This has been one of these situations that I can say that this is the first time during the whole process that I can step back and say we’re doing this.”
Malone said the restaurant wouldn’t be possible without the immediate and overwhelming support the community gave the food truck, dating back to its first event in August 2019.
“We appreciate the community supporting us to make this possible by supporting us up to this point,” Malone said. “If they hadn’t supported us for the last two, three years we wouldn’t be in a position to feel like we needed this, but this makes us want to stick around because of that support.”
Spell said he’s got several people that are just a call or text away to help him.
“That’s the best part, the people,” he said. “I’ve had tons of advice from people who already own their businesses around here. I can just text or call them and ask them questions about different things about having the actual location in town. They’re just so willing to talk to me and share the information.”